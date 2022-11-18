Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, Nov. 21-Nov. 27

Head to WBUR’s CitySpace for a conversation about climate action and activism with Bill McKibben, the author and environmentalist. McKibben, a founder of the global climate campaign 350.org , will discuss his forthcoming book, The Flag, the Cross, and the Station Wagon. 6 p.m. Virtual option available. Tickets $5-$25. wbur.org/events

Tuesday

Wellness Goals

Looking to focus on health in the new year? Join health and wellness coach Dr. Beth Frates for Working Toward a Healthy Body, Peaceful Mind, and Joyful Heart. During the webinar organized by the Boston Public Library, Frates will discuss her 12-step plan for improving well-being. 2 p.m. Free. Registration required at bpl.bibliocommons.com/events.

Thursday

Thanksgiving Trails

Start off Thanksgiving on the right foot at the 10th annual Franklin Park Turkey Trot. The 5K, organized to benefit the park, starts at the Franklin Park Golf Clubhouse and makes its way through Roxbury, Dorchester, and other neighborhoods. All ages and paces are welcome. 9 a.m. Registration $35, with discounts for youth. franklinparkcoalition.org

Starts Friday

Holiday Lights

Gather the family and experience Night Lights 2022 at the New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill in Boylston, featuring 15 acres of gardens and woodlands illuminated with colorful lights. There will also be s’mores, seasonal drinks, and a model train. 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Through December 31. Tickets $13-$25, free for kids 3 and younger. nebg.org/nightlights

Starts Friday

Crafty Gifts

Get a jump on holiday shopping at the SoWa Winter Festival. Held at the SoWa Power Station, the event will feature over 100 local craftspeople, artists, and vendors, as well as live music and specialty cocktails. Outside, there will be food trucks, fire pits, and open artist studios. Select days and times through December 11. Tickets $10. sowaboston.com/sowa-winter-festival

