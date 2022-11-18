Home design ideas: Blending island and holiday motifs in Cohasset

1 Eclectic place settings mix vintage glassware and plates with modern, matte black flatware. White napkins with black trim are tied with dusty blue ribbons and finished with sprigs of pink snowberries.

Boutique hotels on Nantucket, namely Greydon House and Faraway, inspired the dining room scheme in Jenny Minns’s Victorian on Cohasset Harbor. “I wanted a dramatic room that would make us feel like we were swept away,” says Minns, the founder of Palm & Prep. She started with the wallpaper — Crane Fonda by Divine Savages — then painted the millwork in Downpipe by Farrow & Ball. The moody color informed the palette of the holiday décor. “I’m not a red person so every Christmas I hunt for a substitute,” the designer says. “I’ve done blush, this time it’s berry.”

2 Minns wrote each guest’s name in calligraphy on heavy white paper, curled the ends with a pencil, and tucked them into place card holders with sprigs of dried ruscus and bunny ears. “My mom taught me to make each setting feel like a little gift,” she says.

3 A runner sets off the florals and lets the rustic wood tabletop peek through. “It reminds us we’re at the beach,” Minns says.

4 Meryl Pinette Mastandrea of Merrily Blooms designed the floral centerpiece, which includes roses, scabiosa, and anemones. “The vibrant plums and berry tones amp up the holiday vibe,” Minns says.

5 Faux cedar garlands embellished with fresh blooms sits on one side of the mantel. “It’s nice to have an element that’s a touch off in a balanced room,” she says.

6 “There’s a live tree in the living room, but this simple artificial tree adds sparkle in the corner of the dining room,” Minns says. “It alludes to the holiday without being overbearing.”

