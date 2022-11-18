For sale: There can never be too many cooks in these homes with open kitchens

SQUARE FEET 2,048

LOT SIZE 0.51 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS Originally built as a ranch in 1947, this Cape (courtesy of a 2002 remodel) is set back from the road and buffered by stately trees. Enter through a side sunroom with vaulted ceilings into the open dining room and kitchen, which features stainless double ovens, granite counters, and a 10-foot butcher block island for your loyal sous chefs. There’s a bath and bedroom down the hall, and the carpeted living room in front includes a propane fireplace. Upstairs, two more carpeted bedrooms, one with a fireplace, flank a bath with separate shower and jetted tub. There’s laundry and a pellet stove in the unfinished basement, while the spacious backyard includes an inground pool. CONS Park Street is a main road.

The exterior of 247 Park Street, North Reading. Demetri Papoulidis, Boston Real Estate Media

Kate Cote, Leading Edge Real Estate, 781-454-5588, KateCote@LeadingEdgeAgents.com

$1,699,000

81 GREEN STREET / CHARLESTOWN

The kitchen of 81 Green Street, Charlestown. Handout

SQUARE FEET 2,172

LOT SIZE 0.03 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 3

LAST SOLD FOR $459,000 in 2002

PROS This 1880 row house near Monument Square was gut renovated and expanded in 2017. Enter into a front-to-back living room with hardwood floors, gas fireplace, built-in shelving, and nearby bath. Downstairs, the kitchen is open to a dining and living area with navy grass-cloth wallpaper, and features a farmhouse sink, brass fixtures, stainless appliances, and oversized island with 2-inch leathered quartzite countertop. A door off the kitchen opens to a private back patio and garden. On the second floor, two bedrooms share a smart navy and white bath with laundry. The top floor holds a spacious primary suite with sitting area, walk-in closet, and private bath with step-in shower. CONS No off-street parking.

A row house with brick on the bottom and blue siding. Handout

Jane Reitz, Reitz Realty Group, 617-959-1624, janereitz.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.