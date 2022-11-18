fb-pixel Skip to main content
On the Block

For sale: There can never be too many cooks in these homes with open kitchens

Helping hands can join in on holiday food prep in these open kitchens with islands, in North Reading and Charlestown.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated November 18, 2022, 19 minutes ago
The kitchen of 247 Park Street, North Reading.Demetri Papoulidis, Boston Real Estate Media

$695,000

247 PARK STREET / NORTH READING

SQUARE FEET 2,048

LOT SIZE 0.51 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS Originally built as a ranch in 1947, this Cape (courtesy of a 2002 remodel) is set back from the road and buffered by stately trees. Enter through a side sunroom with vaulted ceilings into the open dining room and kitchen, which features stainless double ovens, granite counters, and a 10-foot butcher block island for your loyal sous chefs. There’s a bath and bedroom down the hall, and the carpeted living room in front includes a propane fireplace. Upstairs, two more carpeted bedrooms, one with a fireplace, flank a bath with separate shower and jetted tub. There’s laundry and a pellet stove in the unfinished basement, while the spacious backyard includes an inground pool. CONS Park Street is a main road.

Advertisement

The exterior of 247 Park Street, North Reading.Demetri Papoulidis, Boston Real Estate Media

Kate Cote, Leading Edge Real Estate, 781-454-5588, KateCote@LeadingEdgeAgents.com

$1,699,000

81 GREEN STREET / CHARLESTOWN

The kitchen of 81 Green Street, Charlestown.Handout

SQUARE FEET 2,172

LOT SIZE 0.03 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 3

LAST SOLD FOR $459,000 in 2002

PROS This 1880 row house near Monument Square was gut renovated and expanded in 2017. Enter into a front-to-back living room with hardwood floors, gas fireplace, built-in shelving, and nearby bath. Downstairs, the kitchen is open to a dining and living area with navy grass-cloth wallpaper, and features a farmhouse sink, brass fixtures, stainless appliances, and oversized island with 2-inch leathered quartzite countertop. A door off the kitchen opens to a private back patio and garden. On the second floor, two bedrooms share a smart navy and white bath with laundry. The top floor holds a spacious primary suite with sitting area, walk-in closet, and private bath with step-in shower. CONS No off-street parking.

A row house with brick on the bottom and blue siding.Handout

Jane Reitz, Reitz Realty Group, 617-959-1624, janereitz.com

Advertisement


Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video