Baker recommends pardons of two convicted in controversial day-care abuse case, commutation for man convicted of murder

Baker also recommended that the first-degree murder sentence of Ramadan Shabazz be commuted to second-degree murder, making him eligible for parole. Shabazz, 72, has served 50 years in prison for the murders of Harry Jeffreys and Calvin Thorn, and has been what Baker called a “remarkable example of self-development for other incarcerated individuals.”

Baker said Friday that he is recommending pardons for Gerald Amirault and his sister, Cheryl Amirault Lefave, because he had “grave doubt regarding the evidentiary strength” of their convictions in the mid-1980s.

Governor Charlie Baker on Friday approved a commutation request of a man serving a life sentence for murder and announced pardons for six others, including a brother and sister convicted nearly 40 years ago in a controversial child sexual abuse case that has been dogged by doubts about investigators’ tactics.

It’s the third clemency petition Baker has approved this year for a person serving a life sentence for murder. A commutation reduces an inmate’s sentence, paving the way for immediate release or parole eligibility, while a pardon erases a conviction.

Gerald Amirault, who was set free on parole in 2004, had spent 18 years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting nine children at his family’s day-care center, the Fells Acres Day School in Malden. LeFave was released in 1999.

Their mother, Violet Amirault, had also been convicted in the case and served eight years in prison. She died of cancer less than a year after being freed on bail while awaiting a new trial.

Gerald Amirault has long maintained his innocence, and the case fell under scrutiny after some of the methods investigators used to obtain child witness testimony were discredited and abandoned. The state Board of Pardons had recommended in 2001 that Gerald Amirault’s 40-year prison sentence be commuted, but then Acting Governor Jane Swift rejected the recommendation. He was later paroled.

“The investigations and prosecutions of the Amiraults in the 1980s took place without the benefit of scientific studies that have in the intervening years led to widespread adoption of investigative protocols designed to protect objectivity and reliability in the investigation of child sex-abuse cases,” Baker said in a statement Friday. Given the “absence of these protections,” he said, the Amiraults “ought to be pardoned.”

Former Attorney General Thomas F. Reilly, who successfully fought off challenges to Gerald Amirault‘s conviction when he was Middlesex County district attorney, said in a statement released by Baker’s office Friday that the pardons were an appropriate move.

“While I stand behind the decisions made at the time by the prosecutors, judge and jury, I believe the governor’s decision is a fitting end to a very troubled case,” said Reilly, a Democrat who led the district attorney’s office from 1991 to 1999.

Baker’ recommendations now go to the Governor’s Council, an elected body that vets judicial nominations, for approval.

Shabazz was first sentenced to death in 1972, but his sentence was reduced to life imprisonment after the Supreme Judicial Court ruled the death penalty unconstitutional in 1976. He and a co-defendant shot Jeffreys and Thorn, who were working at the Freedom Foods grocery store in Dorchester, and stole upwards of $19,000 from Thorn’s car, according to Baker’s office.

While his crime was “horrific,” Baker said, Shabazz has “not only taken full responsibility for his actions but has also dedicated his life in prison to bettering himself and serving as a mentor to others in prison.” He worked as a GED tutor and a drug counselor, and obtained bachelor’s and master’s degrees through Boston University’s prison education program, Baker’s office said.

Friday’s announcement marked the third batch of pardons Baker has approved this year. In January, he also moved to commute the life sentences for two men convicted for murder in 1987 and 1994, respectively, in what attorneys called a “groundbreaking” act of mercy.

On Friday, he recommended pardons for four others who had been convicted of larceny or assault charges decades ago.

They include:

— Brian Morin, who was convicted of larceny from a person and assault and battery in 1980;

— Camille Joseph Chaisson, who was convicted of charges including larceny and attempted larceny in 1966 and two counts of larceny and one count of breaking and entering at night with the intent to commit a felony later that year;

— Michael Biagini, who was convicted of three counts of assault and battery and one count of minor in possession of alcohol in the 1960s and 1970s;

— And Robert Busa, who as a minor was found delinquent of breaking and entering and larceny in 1970 and delinquent of a property violation later that year.

