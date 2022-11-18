The best and worst times to travel for Thanksgiving in the Boston area

“Families and friends are eager to spend time together this Thanksgiving, one of the busiest for travel in the past two decades,” Mary Maguire, spokesperson for AAA Northeast, said in a press release.

AAA estimates that about 55 million people will travel more than 50 miles from home for Thanksgiving — the vast majority by car — which is just short of the levels seen prior to the pandemic.

Travel is approaching normal levels after more than two years of pandemic disruptions, and that means traffic is back.

AAA and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation have released tips help you avoid the gridlock on your way to holiday gatherings this Thanksgiving. And the suggestions are not necessarily what you’d expect.

Generally speaking, both AAA and MassDOT agree that the worst time to hit the road is Wednesday, when traffic is expected to be at its peak. But there’s one exception: The dreaded Southeast Expressway, which MassDOT predicts will see its heaviest volume in both directions all day Tuesday. MassDOT’s traffic predictions are based on historical travel times and traffic data from the same period in 2021, though the agency cautions more drivers may be on the roads this year.

To help ease congestion, MassDOT will extend the hours for the afternoon HOV lane between Boston and Quincy. The lane will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. In addition, the Sumner Tunnel will remain open during the weekends surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the state transportation agency.

If you’re departing from Boston, here’s a guide to the best times to leave ahead of Thanksgiving, according to MassDOT:

Heading north from Boston on I-93

MassDOT expects traffic to begin building as early as Monday afternoon, with congestion peaking from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Officials are urging people to hit the road early in the day to avoid delays. Thursday is considered a good day to travel with little to no traffic.

Heading south from Boston on I-93

As any Boston driver no doubt knows, there are few good times to brave the Southeast Expressway, and Thanksgiving week is no exception. MassDOT expects heavy traffic congestion on the stretch between Boston and Braintree during daytime hours each day over Thanksgiving week. But traffic is expected to be particularly thorny on Tuesday between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. There are no days designated by MassDOT as “good days” to travel on the Expressway.

Heading south on Route 3 between Braintree and Plymouth

For South Shore-bound travelers, traffic is expected to be at its worst on Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., and there could also be heavy traffic on Thanksgiving day between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The best day to leave is Monday, when congestion is predicted to be minor.

Heading south on I-95 between I-93 and the Rhode Island state line

Traffic could be heavy beginning on Tuesday afternoon, according to MassDOT, and it’s expected to peak on Wednesday between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday is expected to be the best day to travel on 95.

Heading west on the Mass. Pike between I-495 and I-84

On the Mass. Pike, expect heavy traffic congestion during this often-busy stretch beginning on Tuesday and extending all the way through Sunday, with the worst day being Wednesday between 10 a.m and 8 p.m.. According to MassDOT, the best time to leave for your trip on this road is Monday.

Heading south on I-91 between the Mass. Pike and the Connecticut state line

For Connecticut-bound drivers, the traffic picture looks better once you hit I-91. MassDOT expects some delays or minor congestion in the afternoons from Monday through Wednesday, with Thursday expected to be mostly clear.

