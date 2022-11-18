Elderly woman killed in Attleboro house fire

An elderly woman was killed in a house fire in Attleboro early Friday, according to the city’s fire department.

Judith Henriques, 80, was the only person at home when firefighters responded to 30 Division St. at 12:45 a.m., according to Attleboro Fire Lieutenant Jacob Springs. They arrived to find the house “fully-involved” in flames.

Springs said the one-alarm fire had been extinguished just before 2 a.m.