Elderly woman killed in Attleboro house fire

By Camilo Fonseca Globe Correspondent,Updated November 18, 2022, 5 minutes ago
The charred remains of a house at 30 Division St. , where an 80-year-old woman died in a house fire that broke out at about 12:45 a.m. Friday, according to Attleboro police.

An elderly woman was killed in a house fire in Attleboro early Friday, according to the city’s fire department.

Judith Henriques, 80, was the only person at home when firefighters responded to 30 Division St. at 12:45 a.m., according to Attleboro Fire Lieutenant Jacob Springs. They arrived to find the house “fully-involved” in flames.

Springs said the one-alarm fire had been extinguished just before 2 a.m.



“I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance said in a statement. “This is a terrible tragedy for them and the community.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

No further information was available Friday night.




Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.

