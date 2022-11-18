Family of Allston man sues elevator company, condo management for his death

His daughter, Hillary Kulunis, filed the wrongful death lawsuit this week in Suffolk Superior Court on behalf of his estate. The suit alleges that the condo trust, property manager, and elevator company were responsible for the malfunctioning elevator, which delayed emergency responders in transporting Kulunis, 65, to a hospital while he suffered a “medical emergency” on May 27, 2020.

The family of Boston Opera Company cofounder Randall Kulunis, who died after he and emergency responders were stuck on a broken elevator in his Allston condo building more than two years ago, is suing the condo’s management and the elevator company, according to court filings.

The lawsuit says Kulunis and EMS workers were coming down from the second-floor unit where Kulunis lived at 533 Cambridge St. when they became trapped in the elevator for more than 30 minutes.

They were freed only after Boston firefighters broke open the elevator doors, and Kulunis was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center where he died the next day.

The lawsuit claims that the half-hour delay kept Kulunis from receiving the medical care he immediately needed and led to his death. His family argues that the elevator should have been better maintained and signage warning residents about issues with the elevator or that it may become stuck should have been posted.

“As a result of the Defendants’ gross negligence, [Kulunis’s] surviving children have been deprived of the care, protection, consideration, companionship, aid and society of their father,” the lawsuit says.

Ronald Brown, a senior property manager at the property management company in the case, R. Brown Partners, declined to comment on the lawsuit when reached by phone Friday. The elevator company, Stanley Elevator, could not be reached for comment.

Born and raised in Worcester, Kulunis was described by his family as a gifted singer with a “powerful tenor voice,” according to an obituary.

With his brother, he incorporated Boston Opera Company and Boston Opera House in 1988, the obituary said.

Kevin J. McCullough, an attorney representing Hilary Kulunis in the lawsuit, said Randall Kulunis’s death was “tragic” and “avoidable.”

“The thought of being trapped in an elevator while requiring medical assistance, when some of the world’s best hospitals and doctors are literally a few minutes away, is frightening,” McCullough said in a statement.

“Every day we rely upon companies and government agencies to ensure our safety. When safety rules and laws are not followed or enforced, tragedies like this happen. The family of Randall Kulunis is seeking to hold accountable those responsible for his death, and to prevent this from happening again.”

