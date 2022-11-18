Hingham school bus driver charged with OUI, child endangerment after allegedly driving ‘erratically’ on Route 3

Bethann Sweeney was driving a bus carrying 28 students and two supervisors Thursday afternoon, when she was allegedly drove the wrong way on Route 3, swerved in and out of lanes and ran a red light, according to authorities.

A bus driver for Hingham Public Schools was arraigned on multiple charges Friday, one day after she was arrested for allegedly operating under the influence while returning from a Special Olympics event in Plymouth, according to officials and court records.

Sweeney, 53, of Hanover, was arraigned in Plymouth District Court on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, child endangerment while operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment of a child, and possessing an open contain of alcohol in a motor vehicle, according to court records.

Advertisement

A plea of not guilty was entered on Sweeney’s behalf for all charges, and she was ordered held at the Plymouth County House of Correction in lieu of a $50,000 surety bond or $5,000 cash bail, records show.

If Sweeney is released, she will be required to wear an ankle bracelet alcohol monitor and to abstain from drinking and from driving, records show. She is due back in court Dec. 13.

Her attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday night.

Sweeney was driving northbound on Route 3 south of Exit 27 in Pembroke at about 5:25 p.m. Thursday when a passenger on the bus called 911 to report that it was moving erratically, swerving in and out of lanes and running a red light, State Police said in a statement Friday.

The bus was pulled over and stopped at the Friendly’s restaurant on Route 139, State Police said.

When Sweeney stepped off the bus, she smelled strongly of alcohol, displayed slurred speech, and seemed unsteady on her feet, according to State Police and court filings. Authorities later found a water bottle among Sweeney’s belongings that was half empty and had a strong alcohol odor, State Police said.

Advertisement

Investigators determined that Sweeney had picked up her 28 young passengers, who were ages 14 to 20, and two adult supervisors at Plymouth North High School following the closing ceremony for the Hingham Unified Basketball Special Olympics. ,

She was supposed to drive the group back to Hingham High School, but the adults told troopers that Sweeney had tried to drive onto Route 3 south, heading the wrong direction, according to State Police. When she was told she was going the wrong way, Sweeney ran a red light and entered Route 3 north, “swerving across the road and driving over rumble strips multiple times,” State Police said.

After pulling the bus over, troopers had Sweeney perform several field sobriety tests and concluded that she was under the influence of alcohol, according to State Police. After she was taken to the State Police barracks, Sweeney refused a breathalyzer test, which automatically triggered the suspension of her driver’s license, officials said.

Sweeney was taken to South Shore Hospital for an evaluation and then returned to the barracks for booking, during which she told investigators she was a school bus driver for the Town of Hingham, according to State Police.

Hingham Public Schools officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday night.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.