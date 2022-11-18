Many Mass. residents are still awaiting a refund check triggered by tax-cap law. Here’s why.

Eligible taxpayers are set to receive their refunds on a rolling, random basis, officials have said previously. Anyone who’s filed a 2021 tax return, and incurred a tax liability, will automatically receive a refund by Dec. 15, officials said.

The refunds started going out Nov. 1, and state officials said at the time that there’d be a roughly six-week process of doling out checks and direct deposits to millions of hardworking taxpayers. So if you haven’t received anything yet, that’s why.

More than two weeks after state officials began sending taxpayers their share of a whopping $3 billion refund triggered by a 1986 tax-cap law, many Massachusetts residents are still awaiting their checks, which remain a hot topic on social media.

Of course, some lucky residents have already gotten a check — one they weren’t even expecting.

“Anyone else get a surprise tax refund check from Massachusetts for 2021? Wild!” tweeted Hub-based tech entrepreneur Jared Stenquist on Thursday.

“Did you get an unexpected check from the Mass DOR?” tweeted Chelmsford-based accountant Laura Gannon recently. “During this past fiscal year (FY22), Massachusetts tax revenue collections exceeded the annual tax revenue cap requiring the excess revenue be returned to taxpayers.”

A tweeter of a more metaphysical bent wrote Thursday that they’d gotten their refund, too.

“Check the Status of Your #Massachusetts Income Tax Refund?” one user tweeted. “I got mine today!”

The user added: “MORE #Inflation coming!”

But not everyone entitled to a check has received one. A spokesperson for the state Department of Revenue said Friday that she would check on the number of refunds that have been sent out so far.

The unprecedented return of taxpayer cash came after a windfall of tax collections triggered a 1986 tax-cap law for just the second time in nearly four decades.

The 1986 law, known as Chapter 62F, is intended to limit state tax revenue growth to the growth of total wages and salaries and return any excess to taxpayers. State Auditor Suzanne Bump’s office in mid-September certified that number as $2.94 billion, and Governor Charlie Baker’s office the next day estimated that roughly 3.6 million taxpayers stood to receive a payment.

“Distribution of refunds will begin on November 1, 2022 — eligible taxpayers will receive their refund automatically through direct deposit or as a check sent through the mail,” says a helpful primer on the state’s official mass.gov website.

“If you have already filed your 2021 tax return and you had a tax liability, no action is needed, and you should receive your refund by mid-December of 2022. If you have not yet filed your 2021 return, you are still eligible if you file by September 15, 2023 and, if eligible for a refund, you should receive it approximately one month after you file.”

Baker’s budget office said that refunds issued by direct deposit will be labeled “MASTTAXRFD” in a person’s bank account. Those mailed as a check will “include several sentences on the check” explaining both the law and why the recipient is receiving a refund, state officials said.

The state has also posted a calculator online where taxpayers could estimate what they stand to receive.

