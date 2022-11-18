Martha’s Vineyard thieves remain at large a day after armed robbery. FBI warns public to ‘remain vigilant.’

Law enforcement checked Steamship Authority ferries and heavily armed police descended on a Falmouth hotel on Thursday, sending three town schools into lockdown, but no arrests were made then — or as of 8 a.m. Friday, according to the FBI.

The thieves ambushed employees as they opened the branch around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, tied them up, stole thousands of dollars and then drove off in an employee’s SUV, which was found abandoned a short time later in the parking lot of the Manuel F. Correllus State Forestin Edgartown, according to officials and Globe coverage.

VINEYARD HAVEN - The armed men who robbed the Rockland Trust branch here remained at large Friday, one day after eluding a law enforcement dragnet on Martha’s Vineyard, where there are only two ways to the mainland — by boat or by plane.

“This continues to remain a very active investigation and the search for the suspects continues,’’ Boston FBI spokeswoman Kristen Setera wrote in an e-mail to the Globe Friday. “We urge the public to remain vigilant and to report any and all suspicious activity and individuals to law enforcement.”

The FBI, Massachusetts State Police and Tisbury police are searching for the thieves who wore identical masks, dark clothing and carried handguns during the robbery, one of the most intense crimes in memory, carried out on an island often considered a refuge.

Law enforcement at the Rockland Trust branch in Vineyard Haven on Thursday. Ray Ewing/Vineyard Gazette

Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe’s office released a photo of one of the suspects wearing the Halloween-like mask. “All three subjects had this mask on,” the prosecutor’s office said.

The ferries between Martha’s Vineyard and Cape Cod operated without interruption Thursday although police on the island and the mainland were on alert for the possibility the thieves were hidden in plain sight among the traveling public.

The robbery stunned the Martha’s Vineyard community where residents struggled to remember any crime of that magnitude.

“The first thing I did was call my friend who lives behind the bank and tell her to lock her doors,” Joe Burkett, who lives in Chilmark, told the Globe Thursday. “Everybody feels so insulated here. When something like this happens, they realize the vulnerability of our island and our world.”

Longtime resident Larkin Stallings said the biggest crime he recalled was a series of garage break-ins a few years ago.

In 1987, a 35-year-old man robbed a Martha’s Vineyard bank and then shot an arrow at a police officer as he fled, according to an Associated Press report from the time. Before that, perhaps the most infamous act in Martha’s Vineyard’s history was the drowning death of Mary Jo Kopechne on Chappaquiddick after the late Senator Edward M. Kennedy drove his car off a bridge.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

