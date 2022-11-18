Mass. hiker stricken, rescued from NH trail

“Due to a lack of cell phone service in the area, direct communication to the group could not be established,” the statement said.

Scott Sellers, 54, of Wakefield, was hiking with his wife when he began to feel discomfort at about 12:30 p.m. They were about 2 1/2 miles from the trailhead when they activated an emergency beacon, the department said in a statement.

A Massachusetts man who experienced chest pains Friday while descending from the summit of the Champney Falls Trail in Albany, N.H. was rescued and taken to a hospital, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Members of the US Forest Service and Lakes Region Search and Rescue responded, but Sellers was able to continue hiking under his own power, the statement said.

He met rescuers a short distance from the trailhead.

He got back to the trailhead shortly after 2:00 p.m. and was evaluated on scene by Conway Ambulance personnel, the statement said. He was then taken by ambulance to the Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment.

His condition was not known Friday evening.

The department said the Sellers’ were well prepared for the conditions of their late autumn hike. Officials encourage other hikers to be prepared for the winter weather ahead.

“It is important to note that winter conditions to include snow and ice are present in the mountains and will persist for the next several months,” the statement said. “Anyone venturing out should be equipped with appropriate winter gear to include micro- spikes, and extra layers.”

