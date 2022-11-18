Maura Healey announces 15-member transition team

She had previously announced that Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, the lieutenant governor-elect, will chair the transition. The team had also launched a website to solicit applications from those who wish to serve in the administration as well as offer the public a chance to weigh in on what an incoming Healey administration should prioritize.

The Cambridge Democrat, who won the Nov. 8 election by a landslide, announced Friday a transition team that includes former state transportation leaders, community advocates, business and nonprofit leaders, and a former White House official.

Ten days after her historic win, Governor-elect Maura Healey announced her 15-member transition team as she prepares to take office in January.

Advertisement

Over 550 people have already submitted applications to work with the incoming administration, Healey spokeswoman Karissa Hand said.

The transition will be led by Danielle Cerny, a former legislative aide and aide to former Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo. Cerny is a visiting fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School, where she has focused on transitioning newly elected mayors and governors.

According to her LinkedIn, she had advised on transition plans for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, among others.

“The goal of this transition is to support and build a talented team that’s prepared to begin to deliver for people on day one,” Driscoll wrote in a statement. “Governor-elect Healey and I are excited to be building out our transition committees that will guide this process, in addition to other important work we will be doing over the coming weeks.”

In addition to announcing the transition hires Friday, Healey’s campaign also formed a fundraising committee for her Jan. 5 inauguration.

Here are the Healey-Driscoll transition team members, who are split into six committees:

The transportation committee will be chaired by Thomas Glynn and Monica G. Tibbits-Nutt.

Glynn is a lecturer at the Harvard Kennedy School, a former general manager of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), and former CEO of the Massachusetts Port Authority.

Advertisement

Tibbits-Nutt is the executive director of the 128 Business Council, an organization that offers shuttle services throughout Western Massachusetts. She also served on the Massachusetts Department of Transportation board of directors and as the vice chair of the Fiscal Management and Control Board, which oversaw the MBTA from 2015 to 2021.

The housing committee will be chaired by Alisa Magnotta, CEO of Cape Cod’s Housing Assistance Corporation, Keith Fairey, CEO of Springfield-based Way Finders, and Boston real estate developer Stephen Davis, co-president at The Davis Companies.

The climate committee will be chaired by the White House’s former national climate advisor Gina McCarthy and Lizzi Weyant.

McCarthy is a Massachusetts native who led the Environmental Protection Agency during the Obama administration. Weyant helps lead the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, a regional planning agency that serves the Boston area.

Bunker Hill Community College President Pam Eddinger, business leaders A.J. Enchill and JD Chesloff, and union leader Chrissy Lynch will lead the jobs committee.

Enchill leads the Berkshire Black Economic Council and has served as has served as a legislative aide to state Senator Adam Hinds, a Pittsfield Democrat. Chesloff is the executive director of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, and is also a former State House staffer, having served as chief of staff to the House Committee on Commerce and Labor, as an education issues analyst, and as a deputy budget director for the House Committee on Ways and Means. Lynch is the chief of staff of the Massachusetts AFL-CIO

Advertisement

The committee focusing on youth and adults will be led by Worcester Public Schools Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez and Amanda Fernandez, CEO and founder of Latinos for Education.

The health committee will be chaired by Michael A. Curry, CEO of Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers and Aisha E. Miller, vice president of real estate firm Related Beal. Miller is a former legislative aide and cabinet member under former Mayor Martin J. Walsh.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.