More human remains found in South Boston apartment complex where fetal or infant remains were found Thursday

Personnel from the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner removed the additional human remains Friday for investigation, police said.

Boston police said in a statement that detectives on Friday located “what appears to be additional human remains” at the residence located at 838 East Broadway.

A second set of human remains has been discovered in a South Boston apartment complex where remains belonging to a fetus or infant were found in a freezer in a unit Thursday afternoon, police said Friday.

On Thursday at around 2:15 p.m., officers were called to the address where they discovered the remains of “what appeared to be a human fetus or infant.”

“Boston Police Homicide Detectives along with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office continue to investigate this incident,” the Friday statement said. “We don’t anticipate any additional information at this time. Please monitor BPDnews.com for updates on this incident.”

Authorities said Thursday that the fetal or infant remains were found in a freezer in an apartment. Friday’s statement did not specify where on the property the additional remains were found, nor did it detail the age range of that second set of remains.

A Boston police spokesperson said she didn’t have additional information about the second set of remains.

No arrests have been reported in connection with the discovery of the remains.

According to city records, the property is a nine-unit condominium building.

It was quiet Thursday evening outside the red-brick building, which faces the Gate of Heaven and St. Brigid Parishes and sits alongside Medal of Honor Park.

Katie Reilly, 28, said Thursday that she’s lived next door her whole life, in a home that has belonged to her family for five generations.

“It was definitely just really chilling and awful to see, because this is just such an uneventful and safe neighborhood,” she said. “I would never expect anything like that to happen here, especially just right next door to us. … I always feel — and still do feel — incredibly safe around here.”

Reilly said her family knows several of the longtime neighbors next door, but not all of the newer residents. They have never seen anything unusual happening at the building, she said.

“Everything just seemed like business as usual,” she said.

Police said Friday that anyone with information about the case should call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

“Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463),” police said. “The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.