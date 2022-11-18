Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Wakefield and flown to trauma center

A pedestrianwas struck by a vehicle just off Route 128 in Wakefield early Friday evening and flown by helicopter to regional trauma center, according to public safety officials.
The person was hit on North Avenue in the area of Quannapowitt Parkway at about 5:15 p.m., Wakefield police and fire said in a joint statement.
Their condition was not known Friday evening. The driver stayed at the scene, the statement said.
Emergency crews received several 911 calls reporting the crash, officials said.
North Avenue is a busy road with an exit off Route 128. It was closed in both directions for a period while public safety officials investigated.
The crash is under investigation, police said.
No further information was released.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
