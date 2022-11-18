fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police arrest woman in connection with Everett hit-and-run that injured child

By Bailey Allen Globe Correspondent,Updated November 18, 2022, 19 minutes ago

Police arrested a 45-year-old woman after she allegedly struck and injured a child with a car in Everett Friday morning before leaving the scene, according to the Everett Police Department.

Around 8 a.m., Simonica Soares of Everett allegedly hit a child on Edith Street before driving off, police said in a statement. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries, but is expected to be okay, police said.

Soares was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident causing personal injury, police said.

“Thank you to the witnesses who provided valuable information in this matter,” Chief Steve Mazzie wrote in a statement on Twitter.

The age and gender of the child have not been publicly released.

