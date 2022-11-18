R.I. troopers struck by cars this week in 3 separate incidents

“Drivers need to slow down and move over whenever they see emergency lights to protect first responders and construction crews,” Colonel Darnell Weaver, superintendent of the state police, said in a news release. “If you do get pulled over, please keep the safety of our Troopers in mind and don’t endanger their lives with your poor decisions.”

None of the incidents resulted in a life-threatening injury, but it served as a reminder to be alert for the safety of troopers and other drivers, the state police said.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island state troopers were struck by cars on state roadways in three separate incidents in less than a week, the agency said Thursday.

In the first incident, at 11:45 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 95 north in Providence. The high-speed lane was closed; a cruiser with a trooper inside was struck by another car, the state police said. The trooper was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for minor injuries, and the driver was given a summons for violating the ”Move Over” law.

On Wednesday morning, troopers were on scene of a crash on Route 195 east in East Providence, standing at the passenger side window of a vehicle in the right breakdown lane. An approaching car veered right into the breakdown lane, hit the vehicle, and then the vehicle hit a trooper, police said. The trooper was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for what police described as moderate injuries, and the operator of the vehicle that was in the breakdown lane was also taken to a hospital. The driver of the vehicle that hit them was given a ticket for a laned roadway violation, police said.

On early Thursday morning, troopers stopped a Cadillac in Providence. The driver put the Cadillac into reverse and purposefully backed into the front of the cruiser twice, then fled the scene, state police said. Police chased the driver and stopped him on Magnolia Street. Police said David Matera, 38, of Foster, was charged with driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test, reckless driving — eluding a law enforcement officer — high speed pursuit, second offense, duty to stop in an accident resulting in damage to a vehicle, driving with a suspended license and malicious damage. No injuries were reported.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.