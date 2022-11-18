Stepmother of Harmony Montgomery pleads guilty to two counts of perjury

The stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, the young New Hampshire girl whose 2019 disappearance kicked off a massive, multi-state search, pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of perjury stemming from false statements given in May to a grand jury.

The perjury charges were not directly tied to Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance and death.

Kayla Montgomery’s husband, Adam Montgomery, was charged in October with killing Harmony Montgomery in 2019 by repeatedly punching her in the head, according to authorities.