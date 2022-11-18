fb-pixel Skip to main content

Stepmother of Harmony Montgomery pleads guilty to two counts of perjury

By Dugan Arnett Globe Staff,Updated November 18, 2022, 56 minutes ago

The stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, the young New Hampshire girl whose 2019 disappearance kicked off a massive, multi-state search, pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of perjury stemming from false statements given in May to a grand jury.

The perjury charges were not directly tied to Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance and death.

Kayla Montgomery’s husband, Adam Montgomery, was charged in October with killing Harmony Montgomery in 2019 by repeatedly punching her in the head, according to authorities.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

