Traffic dispute eyed in Lowell man’s fatal shooting

A traffic dispute may have led to the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man, and authorities continue to search for suspects, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Police Superintendent Barry Golner said Friday.

Odogwu Ganobiof Lowell was shot around 7 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue, the statement said. He was taken to Lowell General Hospital and then to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, where he died on Wednesday, the statement said.

An autopsy conducted by the state medical examiner’s office determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.