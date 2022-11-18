Traffic dispute eyed in Lowell man’s fatal shooting

A traffic dispute may have led to the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man, and authorities continue to search for suspects, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Police Superintendent Barry Golner said Friday.
Odogwu Ganobiof Lowell was shot around 7 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue, the statement said. He was taken to Lowell General Hospital and then to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, where he died on Wednesday, the statement said.
An autopsy conducted by the state medical examiner’s office determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.
Investigators believe Ganobi was shot following a verbal altercation with two men who were not known to him, according to the statement.
Ganobi was shot shortly after the altercation began, the statement said.
“Police believe one of the two individuals to be a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches with a slender build,” the statement said.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Lowell Police at 978-937-3200, the statement said.
