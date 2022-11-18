Why is Kourtney Kardashian trying to push her way into my Thanksgiving?

Or so I thought. But here she is on Twitter, trying to force a pie on me : “Poosh-ify your Thanksgiving,” @kourtneykardash commands.

We’ll return to whatever that is, but first we need to talk about a threat that’s bigger than even a Kardashian: the fire hose of recipes that targets the Thanksgiving-vulnerable come November.

Sometimes overly assuring, sometimes undermining, they lull us into believing that why, yes, I am a person who could fry a turkey for the first time ever with 17 guests coming and not have it end in divorce, or, alternatively, I’m already so behind I’ll never catch up.

Warning: for your mental health, if you haven’t already asked your butcher for turkey wings, backs, and necks for make-ahead turkey stock and gravy, cleaned your fridge, tested your “equipment,” or planned your table decor, do not click on Food & Wine’s “Thanksgiving meal planner: a day-by-day guide.”

Used to be that if you didn’t pick up a cookbook — and you stayed away from the food sections of print publications, and you were not, let’s say, a Gourmet reader — Thanksgiving recipes weren’t in your face, all seemingly intent on making you doubt yourself and your sides.

But now wherever you go — Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, in addition, of course, to newspapers and the rest of the usual suspects — you’re confronted with glamour shots of string beans, or you’re being schooled on the proper way to scallop potatoes, or warned about things that could go wrong, which will not only doom this particular meal, but bring down your family, for generations to come.

“Why the mixing method matters,” reads an ominous headline in a Cook’s Illustrated Instagram post about pie dough.

My plans call for no mixing. In fact, to my shame, I’m still toying with ordering precooked bird. But I found myself reading the mixing article, and I could tell that — in the unlikely event that I were to mix — I’d do it wrong, and my dough would be dry and crumbly. Then what???

Why do we have Thanksgiving recipes at all? Everyone should obviously continue eating the meal they already do, with stuffing assigned at birth. Come Turkey Day, the Mass DOT should program the digital signs on the Pike to read: “Don’t mess with Ma’s casserole.”

If the stakes seem high for a single meal, Thanksgiving has only itself to blame. With no gifts or costumes for distraction, everything rides on the food — or at least feels like it does.

MaryEllen Giombetti, a life and professional development coach who runs stress-management classes, says recipe anxiety regularly comes up in November sessions. But, she said, “it might not have to do with the food, per se.

“It’s not about the sweet potato pie with little marshmallows on top, it’s about what that represents,” said Giombetti, of Framingham. “It’s the routine or the tradition, or maybe even the person who started bringing it, who has passed away.”

Who are these relatives demanding to be served a certain dish a certain way? Some of them are Giombetti’s own kin.

They all love her mother, Anne Giombetti — “Nonni” to the grandkids — but a few Thanksgivings ago, when she showed up without one of her signature desserts, a wail went up.

“Nonni, no lemon meringue pie?” they cried.

Reached by phone in her Ashland home, Nonni explained herself. The pie is “very involved,” she said. It involves roasting and crushing hazelnuts, and grating lemons, and getting the meringue just so, and she makes an apple pie, too, and she doesn’t have the energy she once did.

“I’m just one person,” she told the Globe.

But then, pained by the prospect of disappointing her family, she thought perhaps she would try and make it again after all (stay tuned).

Cooking authorities advise trying out a new dish ahead of time, or, in Boston terms, as explained by comedian Jason Cordova: “Don’t be tryna be Belichick and call a trick play on the biggest game of the season that we didn’t even practice all year.”

But who wants to sentence themselves to two Thanksgivings?

Definitely not Medford cookbook author Francesca Montillo. She yearns to “present” her guests with a beautiful stuffed turkey, but because she’s never stuffed a turkey (she makes the stuffing separately), and because she would never serve guests an untested dish, she can never make one.

Unless . . . “I should be cooking a stuffed turkey this weekend,” she said in mid-November, making absolutely no plans to do so.

As for Poosh . . . that turns out to be Kardashian’s website, a lifestyle and sexual wellness destination (and seeming homage to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop), which sells a double strand pearl thong and a faux leather corset, and calming bath flakes, and other products “curated” for “living your best life.”

My best life? Definitely not having a Kardashian and her “stunning” gluten-free purple sweet potato pie anywhere near my Thanksgiving.

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bethteitell.