Woman killed in icy crash on Route 2 in Greenfield

A woman was killed after her truck skidded on black ice on Route 2, causing the vehicle to crash into oncoming traffic and catch fire, Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan’s office announced Friday.

Connie Francis Rogers, 48, was driving west around 7 a.m. Thursday when the truck skidded and collided with a vehicle heading east near a Home Depot store, Sullivan’s office said in a statement.

Rogers, of Shelburne Falls, died in the crash. The other driver was not injured. There were no passengers in either vehicle.