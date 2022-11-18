fb-pixel Skip to main content

Attorney Garland Merrick Garland will name special counsel to lead Trump-related probes

By ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO The Associated Press,Updated November 18, 2022, 19 minutes ago
Attorney General Merrick Garland.Doug Mills/NYT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6 insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.

The move, which is being announced just three days after Trump announced his 2024 candidacy, is a recognition of the unmistakable political implications of two investigations that involve not only a former president but also a current White House hopeful.

Though the appointment installs a new supervisor atop the probes — both of which are expected to accelerate now that the midterm elections are complete — the special counsel will still report to Garland, who has ultimate say of whether to bring charges.

