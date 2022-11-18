‘Democracy is fragile,’ prosecutor says at close of Oath Keepers trial

Her closing argument capped the highest-profile prosecution to arise from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

‘’Our democracy is fragile,’’ Kathryn Rakoczy said. ‘’It cannot exist without the rule of law, and it cannot survive if people who are dissatisfied with the result of an election can use force and violence to change the outcome. That is what these defendants attempted to do.’’

WASHINGTON — Wrapping up a nearly two-month trial charging the leader of an extremist group and four associates with a seditious conspiracy against the United States, a federal prosecutor cast the case as existential.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and others have testified that rhetoric of revolution and rebellion around Jan. 6, 2021, was just fantasy. Rakoczy asked jurors not to accept that.

Advertisement

‘’Please do not become numb to these statements,’’ she said. ‘’This wasn’t ranting and raving; this was deadly serious.’’

The trial of Rhodes — a former Army paratrooper and a Yale Law graduate who has become one of the most visible figures of the far-right anti-government movement — poses a major test of the Biden Justice Department’s strategy of countering domestic terrorism and Attorney General Merrick Garland’s vow to hold ‘’all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law.’’

Rhodes did not enter the Capitol that day. But at a federal courthouse blocks from the riot scene, prosecutors accused him of plotting an ‘’armed rebellion’' to prevent the lawful transition of presidential power after the 2020 election, organizing followers to come to the Washington area prepared for violence and ready to die if President Donald Trump called on private military groups to help him hold power.

Rhodes and four co-defendants that day staged an ‘’arsenal’' of firearms in nearby Virginia, and several seized the opportunity to forcibly breach the Capitol, Rakoczy said.

Advertisement

Defense attorneys have asserted that there was no explicit order or plan by defendants to attack or enter the Capitol and therefore no conspiracy or agreement to engage in illegal conduct.

James Lee Bright argued intensely that his client, Rhodes, was the one trying to save America from chaos.

‘’There were riots, looting, arson, all over our country, the entirety of 2020,’’ he said. The Oath Keepers ‘’saw their country burning.’’

There were thousands of racial justice protests in the summer of 2020, and most were peaceful, but Bright focused on destructive incidents in Portland, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. He said Rhodes ‘’saw the White House being attacked’' when Trump was taken to a basement bunker after a group of protesters hopped over barricades near the grounds.

Bright attributed the ‘’inappropriate ... bombast’' of the defendants to the stress of that year, frustrations that drive them into the ‘’wormhole’' of right-wing media.

Rhodes himself testified that his only goal was to lawfully lobby Trump and call on private military groups to help him keep power under the Insurrection Act.

‘’All my effort was [aimed] at what Trump was going to do,’’ Rhodes testified, adding that the group brought firearms as part of Oath Keepers’ ‘’standard operating procedure’' for defensive purposes, or to be prepared for Trump to take what they believed would be lawful action.

Rhodes called it ‘’stupid’' and ‘’off-mission’' for co-defendants to enter the building. He said that his calls to resist federal authority by force were intended to apply only if Trump left the White House without a fight.

Advertisement

Rakoczy said that, even if that were true, it would not absolve Rhodes of criminal liability, as the indictment covers all of January 2021.

‘’Mr. Rhodes told you in his own words that he was prepared to start a rebellion the day President Biden took office,’’ she said.

Prosecutors urged jurors to view defendants’ participation in the Capitol breach not as a spontaneous, stand-alone event, but as illegal action to further a wider plot proposed by Rhodes.

Rakoczy said defense claims that Rhodes didn’t speak with those who entered the building before they moved up the Capitol steps contradicted each other. Noting that the group was filled with veterans and modeled on the military, she added: ‘’Does it make sense that any of these people would go into the Capitol, breach the building, without first checking with the commander?’’

Evidence at trial left unanswered whether Rhodes and accused co-conspirators acted independently of political actors. Rhodes and several charged followers were in contact with Trump post-election advisers who spent weeks making unfounded allegations of election fraud. Some served as security guards for longtime Trump political confidant Roger Stone, ‘’Stop the Steal’' organizer Ali Alexander and former national security aide Michael Flynn, witnesses testified, while Trump attorney Sidney Powell’s nonprofit raised funds for their defense.

Rhodes sent the ‘’civil war’' text to Oath Keepers the same day. He repeated the message with mounting urgency in both encrypted chats and open letters to Trump. Even four days after Jan. 6, 2021, he told an alarmed intermediary - who recorded Rhodes and later assisted the FBI - that it was not too late to use paramilitary groups to stay in power by force.

Advertisement

‘’If he’s not going to do the right thing, and he’s just gonna let himself be removed illegally, then we should have brought rifles,’’ Rhodes said on the recording. ‘’We could have fixed it right then and there. I’d hang f----ing Pelosi from the lamppost,’’ referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif).