Hakeem Jeffries announces bid for House Democratic leader that would make history

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries announced on Friday a bid for House Democratic leader in a generational shift that would make history. If elected by fellow House Democrats — as expected — the 52-year-old New Yorker would be the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress.
He would replace House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who announced Thursday she would relinquish her party leadership post.
With Republicans projected to have a narrow majority in the House, Jeffries would serve as minority leader.
Jeffries is part of a trio of younger lawmakers seeking to lead House Democrats. Earlier Friday, Katherine M. Clark (Mass.) announced a bid for minority whip, the No. 2 position. Rep. Pete Aguilar (Calif.) is expected to run for caucus chairman, the No. 3 position.
In a letter to colleagues announcing his bid for Democratic leader, Jeffries pledged to work with Republicans where possible but accused the soon-to-be-majority party in the House of not wanting to get anything "meaningful" done.
“It is my hope that we can find common ground where possible with our Republican colleagues in order to deliver results for the American people,” Jeffries wrote. “At the same time, the opposing party appears to have no plan to accomplish anything meaningful. If the Republican Conference continues to major in demagoguery and minor in disinformation, their bankruptcy of ideas must be aggressively exposed on an ongoing basis.”