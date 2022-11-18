Hakeem Jeffries announces bid for House Democratic leader that would make history

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries announced on Friday a bid for House Democratic leader in a generational shift that would make history. If elected by fellow House Democrats — as expected — the 52-year-old New Yorker would be the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress.

He would replace House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who announced Thursday she would relinquish her party leadership post.

With Republicans projected to have a narrow majority in the House, Jeffries would serve as minority leader.