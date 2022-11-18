Katherine Clark announces bid to be No. 2 House Democrat

“Effective leadership is not about individual ambition, but our collective good. It is about truly listening and understanding what each member needs to be successful,” she said in a letter to her House Democratic colleagues Friday morning. “I will use my voice at the leadership table to bring people and solutions together.”

Clark, 59, currently holds the No. 4 position as assistant speaker, and hopes to continue her rapid rise in the House Democratic ranks since being elected in 2013 to represent the district that includes Boston’s northern and western suburbs.

WASHINGTON—Representative Katherine Clark of Revere on Friday officially announced her candidacy to be the No. 2 House Democrat, seeking to move up the leadership ranks after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to step down along with her two top deputies.

Advertisement

Clark is part of a team running together for the top three House Democratic positions to replace Pelosi and her team, lawmakers all in their eighties who announced they were stepping down Thursday to make room for a new generation of leaders as the party moves into the minority next year.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries, 52, is expected to seek the top position, which will be minority leader as the speakership goes the Republicans. Clark is running to be the House minority whip. And California Representative Pete Aguilar, 43, is expected to seek the No. 3 position. There has been no announced opposition to the team, which is expected to be installed when House Democrats hold their leadership elections at the end of the month.

Clark on Friday stressed the need for Democrats to be united to counter House Republicans, who will have a razor-thin majority after midterm elections in which they underperformed expectations for a red wave.

“Americans have rejected Republican extremism and affirmed our commitment to working people. By standing with women, for democracy, and for everyone’s economic security, we have defied expectations and secured a historically close margin in the House,” she wrote to her colleagues.

Advertisement

“Now, we must be tough, agile, and united to stop the Republican House Majority’s dangerous agenda and take back the House,” she continued. “I am ready to guide this critical work as our next Democratic Whip, and I ask for your support.”

Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera.