‘Today’ show anchor Al Roker hospitalized for blood clots

NEW YORK (AP) — Al Roker is recovering after he was hospitalized last week for blood clots, the NBC “Today” show weather anchor said Friday.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," Roker, 68, announced on Instagram.

“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery," he wrote. “Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”