Democrats can set a path to red-state gains

First, Democrats must more thoughtfully develop what Congressman Khanna calls a “bold production agenda.” To beat back inflation, the US economy must be positioned to swiftly build and deliver more goods and services. Otherwise, subsidies for housing, health care, and child care, which are important for individuals, will raise prices in aggregate.

My friend and colleague Ro Khanna of California recently wrote about “economic patriotism” in this paper ( “Up next for Democrats: Regaining trust on the economy,” Opinion, Nov. 14). He charts a path to red-state gains for Democrats through protectionist manufacturing policies; a tax-and-toughness approach to Big Oil and Wall Street on energy and housing; and subsidies for child care. His agenda is politically artful. I would like to add two improvements.

To complement these subsidies, then, Democrats need clear and compelling plans to improve productivity in housing, health care, and child care. This includes increasing production of housing by expanding the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program and overturning exclusionary zoning and parking minimums; widening the provision of medical services by pushing back on hospitals’ anticompetitive actions and expanding the scope and supply of practitioners; and reforming restrictions on child care providers that do not enhance safety and quality. These policies are wonky and not hashtag-able, and will require the federal government to creatively use carrots and sticks with states. But they will lower costs for Americans in these three areas.

Second, Democrats must address voters’ concerns about law and order. We will not get a hearing on our economic policies otherwise. If voters are scared about crime, they will not be curious about Democrats’ plans to lower costs. Economic patriotism may be an effective pitch, but Democrats need to start that conversation with skeptical voters by validating their desire for safe communities and pointing to popular Democratic public safety efforts, such as gun-safety legislation and funding for community policing.

Jake Auchincloss

Newton

The writer is the US representative for Massachusetts’ Fourth Congressional District.