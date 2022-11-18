Angry and animated, St. John’s Prep seconds its effort to take command in Division 1 semifinal

But it was the Eagles’ decision to go off script with a fake punt that helped maintain a 14-play, six-minute drive to put Prep ahead for good in a 28-7 victory at Lowell’s Cawley Stadium Friday night.

LOWELL — St. John’s Prep could not have scripted a better third quarter to gain some separation in a heated rivalry bout with Central Catholic for the right to play in the Division 1 Super Bowl.

“We were angry,” Prep coach Brian St. Pierre said of the way his team played in the second half.

“Some things happened in that first half. We lost Jesse [Ofurie]. Guys were going down left and right [to injury]. There’s a rivalry involved here. Our kids were pretty animated at halftime. We discussed it and we decided to do something about it.”

With senior captain Carson Browne (28 carries, 133 yards, 3 TD) carrying the load, Prep ran 22 plays and held possession for 10:40 of the third quarter. The Eagles looked like they would punt from just inside the Raiders 40-yard line, but Santiago Quiceno took the direct snap and ran around the edge for a 12-yard gain to extend their go-ahead drive, which was capped by Browne’s 3-yard touchdown rumble.

“It was just a gut feeling,” St. Pierre said about the decision to call a fake. “It was such a back and forth game and I felt like we had to grab it and seize it right there.”

The Eagles defense forced Central (8-3) into a three-and-out and provided the offense with short fields twice in the fourth quarter, with Browne finishing both touchdown drives on power run plays. Browne also tossed a halfback pass to Stephon Patrick (5 catches, 72 yards) for a 29-yard touchdown in the first quarter to oepn the scoring.

Aside from the occasional deceptive play and an efficient performance from sophomore quarterback Deacon Robillard (9-for-15, 162 passing yards), the Eagles simply ran the ball down Central’s throat, with St. Pierre yelling to his players that there were “no secrets” about what they would call when they got into scoring position.

“[Browne] has been through so much injury-wise and he’s just a great player,” said St. Pierre. “He ran like a man on a mission tonight and the offensive line was outstanding, especially to close out the game. We put it on them and there’s been a lot of growth [with that unit].”