Assessing the favorites and the challengers in the World Cup field

Is it time for the old-timers — 35-year-old Lionel Messi or 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo — to lead their teams to a title? Or will this tournament confirm the ascension of a new generation, led by France’s 23-year-old Kylian Mbappe?

So what will be the on-field legacy of this World Cup?

The 22nd World Cup will be remembered for corruption, the exploitation of migrant workers, and a potential record number of white elephant stadiums. Once the games begin, though, organizers are hoping the negatives will be swept aside, the focus returning to the playing field.

Mbappe and amis have plenty going for them as they seek a second successive World Cup championship. But there are forces working against the French, starting with the fact that only two teams have captured repeat titles: Italy (1934-38) and Brazil (1958-62).

Then there is France’s history of conflict, marked by the six-year exclusion of Karim Benzema, the reigning Golden Ball winner. Also, Les Bleus will be without N’Golo Kante (hamstring) and Paul Pogba (knee), who drove the team’s midfield in 2018, plus Bundesliga leading scorer Christopher Nkunku, who went down in training Wednesday.

The oddsmakers’ favorites are Brazil and Argentina, both stocked with talent and carrying momentum into the tournament. But it should be noted that the soccer world has changed since the Brazilians won the championship 20 years ago. In the ensuing four World Cups, Brazil has been eliminated each time by a European team.

As for the Argentines, they have failed to get past European opposition in decisive games eight successive times since winning the 1986 World Cup.

Former champions

Argentina: Messi reached three Copa America finals and the 2014 World Cup final before finally winning a tournament, the 2021 Copa America. The Albiceleste have developed chemistry under coach Lionel Scaloni and are unbeaten since 2019, extending their streak to 36 games (27-0-9) with a 5-0 win over the United Arab Emirates in a friendly Wednesday.

Argentina should be a lock to move on in Group C but could hit a roadblock against Denmark or France in the second round.

Brazil: Coach Tite (Adenor Leonardo Bacchi) will be confronting several questions. Defenders Dani Alves, 39, and Thiago Silva, 38, are getting up there in age. In midfield, can Manchester United’s Fred hold things together? If not, Tite could regret not calling in Roberto Firmino.

Also, Brazil will need a striker to produce goals; is Gabriel Jesus or Richarlison the answer? As for Neymar, is he up to the leadership role?

Fred (right), who plays for Manchester United, will be a key figure to watch for Brazil. Dave Thompson/Associated Press

England: Though Kalvin Phillips (shoulder) and Kyle Walker (groin) apparently have recovered, England is banged up. Leading scorer Harry Kane is “fatigued” (after playing 22 club games and two national team matches from Aug. 6 through Nov. 12), according to Tottenham coach Antonio Conte.

France: Half the team returns from the 2018 group (if defender Raphael Varane recovers from a leg injury), along with Benzema, Eduardo Camavinga, and Ferland Mendy, who won the Champions League with Real Madrid.

Mbappe, a Parisian of Algerian-Cameroon descent, appears ready to take on the role of soccer’s primary superstar, four years after scoring a goal in the final as the French crushed Croatia, 4-2, in Moscow. But, unlike the carefully managed development of Messi and Ronaldo, Mbappe has been fast-tracked into the ultra-high earnings bracket with Qatari-backed Paris Saint-Germain, earning 56.4 million euros annually, and playing against overmatched competition in Ligue 1. How will he respond if things get difficult in Qatar?

Germany: Few apparent weaknesses, and no Italy to expose them, the Italians failing to qualify for the second successive time. Coach Hansi Flick is going young with Borussia Dortmund’s Karim-David Adeyemi, 20, and Youssoufa Moukoko, 17, at forward, and Nico Schlotterbeck, 22, in defense; plus Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala, 19.

Mario Goetze, who scored the decider in the 2014 final, returns after a five-year absence, and Thomas Mueller (hip) is recovering from injury.

Spain: Lacking an edge without defender Sergio Ramos, now 36 and still providing leadership and physicality for Paris Saint-Germain. In Spain’s favor, it is the only country besides Brazil and Germany to win the event outside its continent.

Uruguay: Charruas are usually a factor but haven’t won the tournament since 1950. This will be it for 35-year-olds Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez, but the future is bright with Darwin Nunez, 23, Federico Valverde, 24, and Rodrigo Betancur, 25.

Challengers

Belgium: Coach Roberto Martinez is so certain of advancing that he called up forward Romelu Lukaku (thigh), who will not likely be available until after the first round. This is Kevin De Bruyne’s team, and though he has won plenty of titles with Manchester City, he has no championships to show for Belgium.

Denmark: One team that has France’s number, twice defeating the French this year and holding them to a draw in 2018. Denmark and France are paired in Group D, so if both advance, they couldn’t meet again until the final.

Mexico: The “Quinto Partido” (“Fifth Game”) is El Tri’s goal, but there is little chance of that happening. Should the Mexicans advance against Poland and Argentina in Group C, the next round likely means a date with Denmark or France.

Portugal: Still transforming from Ronaldo dependence. With Bruno Fernandes leading a golden generation, coach Fernando Santos might have to go so far as benching Ronaldo. Portugal is favored to win Group H but the reward could be a rematch with Serbia, against which it went 0-1-1 in qualifying.

The Netherlands: Difficult to discern whether coach Louis Van Gaal’s extra-hard-line policy is the solution to the Dutch penchant for implosion. Van Gaal dropped goalkeeper Jasper Cillesson and took a chance with Barcelona midfielder Memphis Depay (thigh), who hasn’t played since September.

Senegal: Best bet of the outsiders. The African champion Teranga Lions’ roster, composed entirely of Europe-based players, could be lacking a center forward for Sadio Mane to play off. And Mane (leg) is questionable after being injured performing for Bayern Munich last week.

United States: Still a ways to go. Only twice has the US won more than one match in a World Cup (1930 and 2002). Back line missing Arlington’s Miles Robinson (Achilles’ rupture).

…

Yes, this World Cup has been significantly affected by injury even before the opening kickoff. Switching to an autumn tournament has disrupted league seasons, leading to an overload of matches and potential player exhaustion. Some club teams competed in 13 games in a 42-day runup.

Yet many stars are still going strong into relative old age — a testament to modern conditioning, medical advancements, and general good living.

The mid- to late-30s crowd includes, besides Messi and Ronaldo, Angel Di Maria, Papu Gomez, Nicolas Otamendi (Argentina); Olivier Giroud (France); Andres Guardado (Mexico); Atiba Hutchinson (Canada); Robert Lewandowski (Poland); Dries Mertens (Belgium); Luka Modric (Croatia); Yuto Nagatomo (Japan); Tim Ream (US); and Brian Ruiz (Costa Rica).

But when it comes time, the youngsters will be ready. There are Brazilians: Antony and Vinicius Jr., both 22; Gabriel Martinelli and Rodrygo, both 21. Ten members of the US team are 23 or under; nine Welshmen, the US’ opening opponents, are 23 or younger. Canada features Revolution winger Tajon Buchanan, 23, plus 22-year-olds Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies.

There are 17 teenagers on the rosters, including Jude Bellingham (England), Gavi and Pedri (Spain), Yunus Musah and Joe Scally (US), Xavi Simons (Netherlands), and Antonio Silva (Portugal). Endrick de Sousa, 16, the latest Brazilian sensation, might not be ready yet — but watch for him at the next World Cup, Canada/Mexico/USA 2026.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.