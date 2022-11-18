Franchy Cordero, Yu Chang nontendered by Red Sox for 2023

The Red Sox announced Friday they will not tender 2023 contracts to outfielder Franchy Cordero and infielder Yu Chang, making both free agents.

Cordero, part of the return for Andrew Benintendi from the Royals two offseasons ago, was considered one of the best prospects in all of baseball before his 2017 debut with San Diego. He has struggled to live up to the hype, and had a forgettable tenure with the Red Sox.

Cordero hit just .209 with nine homers and a .629 OPS in two seasons. Last year, Cordero hit .219 with eight homers, and struggled to find his footing in his initial foray at first base. He and Bobby Dalbec’s underwhelming play forced the Red Sox to add Eric Hosmer at the deadline, and ultimately call up Triston Casas.