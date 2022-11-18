Here’s a rundown of Saturday’s All-State cross-country championships at Devens

Below is a preview of each race in each division, with top individuals and teams to watch in advance of the marquee meet:

This is only the second time this season that teams will run at Devens, and the layout is different from the Bay State Invitational in October. Officials removed most of the treacherous hills and essentially turned the course into a flat shootout around Willard Park, meaning the six mid-day races will be fast and competitive.

The MIAA cross-country state championships descend on Devens Saturday, bringing an altered course and six highly-contested races to the fall season’s finish line.

Division 1 boys (2:45 p.m.)

Individual favorites: Paul Bergeron (Westford), Sam Burgess (Framingham), Nathan Lopez (St. John’s Prep), Ryan Sarney (Oliver Ames).

Advertisement

Team favorite: Westford.

Team sleepers: BC High, Brookline, Newton North, St. John’s Prep.

Burgess and Bergeron each broke Wrentham Development Center’s course record in a historic Division 1A qualifying race last Friday. Lopez, a three-time Globe All-Scholastic, highlights a deep field of talent in D1.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Westford is No. 1 in the Globe’s Top 20 rankings, but the other schools are sleepers only by technicality. Brookline beat Westford (and everyone else) in the Div. 1A qualifier and carries serious momentum. Newton North has battled the Warriors in the Bay State Conference throughout the season and St. John’s Prep and BC High are Catholic Conference powers to watch. This team competition should be a thriller.

Division 1 girls (2 p.m.)

Individual favorites: Ava Criniti (Lexington), Amelia Everett (Newton South), Camille Jordan (Brookline), Greta Hammer (Needham), Molly Kiley (Andover), Anna McElhinney (Billerica), Aoife Shovlin (Cambridge), Katie Sobieraj (Oliver Ames).

Team favorite: Brookline.

Team sleepers: Acton-Boxborough, Billerica, Cambridge, Wellesley.

Yes, the girls’ Division 1 race is that deep. Five runners finished with sub-18-minute times at Wrentham last week, led by Criniti’s breakout Div. 1A victory. Sobieraj and Jordan also have sub-18 PR races clocked this season. McElhinney and Shovlin both won Bay State Invitational races earlier this fall and Everett has been near the front all season. The individual win is anyone’s to nab.

Advertisement

Bay State Conference rivals Brookline and Wellesley should be neck-and-neck for the team title with Dual County League leader Cambridge. Acton-Boxborough has the high finishers and Billerica has the depth to make things interesting, but is that enough for either team to pull off an upset?

Division 2 boys (11:45 a.m.)

Individual favorites: Adam Balewicz (Nashoba), Henry Gartner (Falmouth), Devin Moreau (Greater Lowell), Rithikh Prakash (Burlington), Eric Sekyaya (Burlington).

Team favorite: Burlington.

Team sleepers: Danvers, Groton-Dunstable, Wakefield.

Burlington is the runaway favorite after a convincing team victory in the Division 2A qualifier last Sunday. Prakash and Sekyaya have traded wins all season and finished third and fourth in that race behind Balewicz and Moreau. Gartner won the 2B race and posted the fastest time of the qualifying day (15:19) at the Stanley Park course. Though the Red Devils are in the driver’s seat in D2, Middlesex League rival Wakefield should push them for points.

Division 2 girls (11 a.m.)

Individual favorites: Tamar Byl-Brann (Amherst-Pelham), Abby Flagg (Whitinsville Christian), Kellie Harrington (Pittsfield), Carmen Luisi (Holliston).

Team favorite: Holliston.

Team sleepers: Amherst-Pelham, Dennis-Yarmouth, Whitinsville Christian.

It’s hard to pick against Holliston given the Panthers’ track record as defending state champions. They still boast the presumptive favorite in Luisi, plus another front-runner in sophomore Maggie Kuchman, and breezed to a team win in the Division 2B race last Sunday. Whitinsville Christian prevailed in 2C, though, and Flagg is a rising star as an eighth-grader who should push Luisi for the win.

Advertisement

Division 3 boys (1:15 p.m.)

Individual favorites: Timothy Rank (Littleton), Marcus Reilly (Northbridge), Aidan Ross (Uxbridge).

Team favorite: Lenox.

Team sleepers: Mt. Greylock, Parker Charter, Uxbridge, Weston.

Ross set a then-course record at Wrentham Development Center in the Division 3 championship race last year and is in line to repeat his dominance on Saturday. Reilly is a tough challenger, though, and he had the second-fastest time in Division 3 at last Sunday’s state qualifiers in Gardner. Lenox fields a strong squad led by Dennis Love. Weston might not place a runner at the very front, but John Monz has put together a deep team that could make some noise.

Division 3 girls (12:30 p.m.)

Individual favorites: Ella Dunbury (West Bridgewater), Alessandra Gavris (Weston), Madelyn Germain (Norfolk Aggie), Evelyn Wool (Bromfield).

Team favorite: Weston.

Team sleepers: Lenox, Lunenburg, Mt. Greylock.

Germain, the Globe’s reigning Division 3 Runner of the Year, looks to take her second-place finish at last year’s All-State race up one more notch. She’ll have plenty of challengers in Division 3, led by the sophomore Gavris, who won at the Twilight Invitational earlier this fall.

Weston dominated at last Sunday’s Division 3 qualifiers and totaled just 38 points in a 3A team victory. The Wildcats have Gavris and Olivia Jackson as strong lead runners to watch, but several teams from Western Mass. could sneak up on them.