Jack Finnegan propels top-seeded Milton to its first ever Super Bowl berth at Gillette Stadium after defeating No. 8 Hanover in the Division 3 semifinals

Milton senior quarterback Owen McHugh threw three touchdowns, twice connecting with Michael Fulton on first-half scoring tosses of 19 and 29 yards to give the top-seeded Wildcats (10-0) a 20-8 halftime lead. Hanover quarterback Ben Scazli, not to be outdone, threw a pair of touchdowns, including a 32-yard scoring toss to John McDonald that capped a 22-point second-half eruption that enabled the No. 8 Hawks (8-3) to take a 30-26 lead.

WEYMOUTH — Senior captain Jack Finnegan scored a go-ahead 4-yard touchdown run with 6:33 remaining and ran for a game-clinching first down with 1:28 left to seal Milton’s first ever trip to Gillette Stadium for the Division 3 Super Bowl in a 32-30 win over Hanover in the D3 semifinal Friday night at Weymouth High.

Finnegan, who ran for touchdowns of 1 and 4 yards and tacked on a pair of PATs to go along with an interception, answered for the Wildcats, as did junior linebacker Ben Caledonia who came up with a clutch interception at Milton’s 30 with 3:01 remaining. Milton will face Wakefield (11-0), a 31-24 winner over North Attleborough.

Milton quickly rushed up the field on the opening drive of the game, culminating with McHugh connecting on a 19-yard touchdown pass with senior Michael Fulton. Finnegan’s PAT sailed wide left, giving Milton a 6-0 lead with 9:29 to go in the first quarter.

Hanover got to the Milton 9-yard line on its first drive, but three incomplete passes by Ben Scalzi and a partially-blocked field goal by Milton’s Liam Faherty kept the Hawks off the board. On the ensuing drive, Milton marched to the Hanover 37, but the Wildcats stalled when a couple of timely knockdowns prevented them from capitalizing on the scoring opportunity.

It opened the door Hanover to respond when Scalzi connected with senior Nick Freel on a 33-yard pass, setting the stage for Scalzi’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Joe Curran. Mehki Bryan connected with David Quinlan on a successful pass attempt to convert the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.

With 7:47 left in the second quarter, Milton sophomore Harrison Hinkle blocked a Hanover punt, with the Wildcats recovering at the Hanover 8-yard line. Two plays later, senior captain Jack Finnegan punched it in for a 1-yard TD and tacked on the PAT to give Milton a 13-8 lead.

After Milton’s defense held firm when Hanover gambled and failed on a fourth-and-four conversion attempt from its 40, McHugh made the Hawks pay when he found Fulton on a 29-yard TD strike. Finnegan’s PAT stretched Milton’s lead to 20-8 with 2:33 left before halftime.