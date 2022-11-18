Jaylen Brown’s 27 points power the Celtics to a ninth straight win

Jaylen Brown scored 27 points to lead the Celtics, and Derrick White had 26. Jayson Tatum made just 6 of 18 shots but finished with 19 points and 10 assists.

Boston seized an early lead and never relinquished it, eventually drilling 20 of 46 3-pointers (43.5 percent) and stretching its winning streak to nine games with a 117-109 victory.

NEW ORLEANS — The Celtics might eventually have to figure out how to create offense when their long-distance shots are not falling at a high clip, but that time did not come against the Pelicans on Friday night.

Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 25 points. Pelicans star Zion Williamson sat out because of a foot contusion, and the Celtics were without Marcus Smart for a second game as he remained sidelined due to swelling in his right ankle.

The Celtics led by double digits for most of the night, even as the Pelicans put together some dangerous bursts. With Boston leading, 98-85, New Orleans went on a 7-0 run in less than a minute. But rather than call a timeout, Boston answered with a Grant Williams 3-pointer and a running dunk by Horford.

The Celtics led by eight in the fourth quarter when Brown missed inside, but he battled a pair of defenders for the ball, came up with the rebound and scored, stretching the advantage back to 107-97.

Observations from the game:

⋅ Brown started the game by hitting back-to-back 3-pointers, setting the tone for the Celtics. Boston continued to spray 3-pointers from all angles, with participation from the entire roster. The Celtics made 14 of 27 shots from beyond the arc in the first half, with Al Horford and White combining to make all eight of their attempts. After Wednesday’s win against the Hawks, several players said the quality of their long-range shots has been even better than the results. They probably held a similar view Friday. These looks were mostly wide open, the result of constant, crisp ball and player movement. There will be nights when open shots do not go in, but this was not one of them.

⋅ Before the game, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said when he coached Sam Hauser in the 2021 Las Vegas summer league, he could tell Hauser was a better defender than his scouting report indicated. Hauser displayed good positioning and an ability to cut off angles. Opponents continue to test him, though. In the second quarter Friday, waterbug guard Jose Alvarado twice sought a perceived mismatch against Hauser. On the first one, Alvarado dribbled the ball off his foot. On the second, he forced up an awkward shot that resulted in a shot-clock violation.

⋅ How much of a shootout was the first half? Well, 34 3-pointers were attempted before either team took a free throw.

⋅ Malcolm Brogdon appeared to be moving well in the first half after missing the previous four games due to hamstring tightness. Brogdon, who has a long history of nagging injuries, stressed that the team was erring on the side of caution as his absence was extended. He had little trouble getting to the rim and certainly did not seem hindered.

⋅ Mazzulla said he’s still getting a feel for how to use his timeouts most effectively. The Celtics led by as many as 18 points early in the third quarter before New Orleans charged back with a 15-2 surge. Mazzulla probably could have stopped the game a bit earlier, but after they did break, the Celtics came back onto the floor and regained control with a 7-0 burst. The Celtics led by 19 with 3 minutes left in the third before the Pelicans needed just over a minute to go on a 10-0 run, and Mazzulla never used a timeout.

⋅ It seems as if Tatum has been in a slump ever since the MVP chatter really began to escalate last week. Through the first three quarters Friday, he was 20 for 56 from the field and 6 for 26 from the 3-point line over his last three games. It’s most telling that he did not attempt a single free throw during the first three quarters against the Pelicans, and took just four Wednesday in Atlanta. He has been at his best this year when he is aggressive and seeking contact. As a distributor, Tatum continues to have some good moments.

⋅ The Pelicans’ public address announcer did not announce any of the Celtics’ baskets. Unusual.

