It’s state finals weekend for high school sports. Here’s a look at the championship schedule.

The state champions in high school girls’ volleyball, girls’ soccer, boys’ soccer, field hockey, and cross-country will be crowned this weekend.
The winners in swimming have already been determined.
Here is a rundown of who will be competing for a title. Check back to find out who wins. Links to Globe coverage will be added when stories have been published.
All games Saturday unless noted.
Boys’ soccer
Division 1 final: St. John’s Prep vs. Needham (Manning Field, Lynn, 12)
Division 2 final: Hopkinton vs. Oliver Ames (Walpole, 5:30)
Division 3 final: Dedham vs. Newburyport (Manning Field, Lynn, 4:30)
Division 4 final: Blackstone Valley Tech vs. South Hadley (Doyle Field, Leominster, 10:30 a.m.)
Division 5 final: Sutton vs. Bromfield (Doyle Field, Leominster, 5 p.m.)
Girls’ soccer
Division 1 final: Algonquin vs. Hingham (Walpole,1)
Division 2 final: Silver Lake vs. Oliver Ames (Walpole, 3:15)
Division 3 final: Dedham vs. Hanover (Manning Field, Lynn, 2:15)
Division 4 final: Cohasset vs. Northbridge (Doyle Field, Leominster, 12:30 p.m.)
Division 5 final: Monson vs. Sutton (Doyle Field, Leominster, 2:45)
Field hockey
Division 1 final: Andover vs Walpole (Burlington, 11 a.m.)
Division 2 final: Nashoba vs. Longmeadow (Westborough High, 2)
Division 3 final: Sandwich vs. Watertown (Norwell, 1)
Division 4 final: Manchester Essex vs. Uxbridge (Norwell, 11 a.m.)
Division 5 final: Drury vs. Mt. Greylock (Worcester State, 5:30 p.m.)
Swimming
Division 1: Acton-Boxborough’s depth delivers for second straight Division 1 girls’ swimming championship
Division 2: Wellesley girls win third consecutive MIAA Division 2 swimming title
Girls’ volleyball
Division 1 final: Lincoln-Sudbury vs. Newton North (Worcester State, 3)
Division 2 final: King Philip vs. Westborough (Worcester State, 12:30 p.m.)
Division 3 final: Dennis-Yarmouth vs. Tewksbury (Worcester State, 6 p.m. Friday)
Division 4 final: Case vs. Ipswich (Worcester State, 10 a.m.)
Division 5 final: Mt. Greylock vs. Frontier (Worcester State, 5:30)
Cross-country
All-State girls’ championships (Devens)
All-State boys’ championships (Devens)