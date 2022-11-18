Matt Fitzpatrick eyes Race to Dubai title but World No. 1 Rory McIlroy looms

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Rory McIlroy hopes his strong finish Friday at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship is a good sign for the weekend.
The top-ranked McIlroy, who leads the Race to Dubai standings, went birdie-birdie-eagle on this final three holes for a 4-under-par 68 that left him seven shots back of co-leaders Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton at Jumeirah Golf Estates.
“It was nice to finish with a flourish there and put myself a little closer to the guys going into the weekend,” said McIlroy, who is bidding to be the European tour’s leading player for the fourth time in his career.
Fitzpatrick's 67 puts him at 12-under 132 overall to not only share a three-shot lead with Hatton after two rounds but also keep him out in front in the Race to Dubai.
“I’ve played two good rounds to start with to put myself in position,” the US Open champion said. “Just keep doing more of the same and see where it gets me come Sunday.”
Fitzpatrick would clinch a first Race to Dubai title with a third win at the World Tour Championship, provided McIlroy or Ryan Fox don’t finish the event in second. A second-place finish would also be good enough for Fitzpatrick if McIlroy finishes lower than seventh.
Fitzpatrick had six birdies and a bogey at the 12th hole on the Earth Course, where he is a two-time winner. Hatton's 67 included eight birdies and three bogeys.