Matt Fitzpatrick eyes Race to Dubai title but World No. 1 Rory McIlroy looms

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Rory McIlroy hopes his strong finish Friday at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship is a good sign for the weekend.

The top-ranked McIlroy, who leads the Race to Dubai standings, went birdie-birdie-eagle on this final three holes for a 4-under-par 68 that left him seven shots back of co-leaders Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

“It was nice to finish with a flourish there and put myself a little closer to the guys going into the weekend,” said McIlroy, who is bidding to be the European tour’s leading player for the fourth time in his career.