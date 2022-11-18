Noah Fernandes hits contested 3-pointer at the buzzer as UMass men top Murray State

CONWAY, S.C. — Noah Fernandes of Mattapoisett, Mass., made a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the UMass men’s basketball team past Murray State, 71-69, in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday.
After UMass inbounded it with seven seconds left, Fernandes dribbled past a double team down the right side of the floor, and he got the shot in front of the UMass bench with a defender in front and one behind attempting to block it.
Yessir neph @noahfernandes_ RT @mid_madness: NOAH FERNANDES FTWpic.twitter.com/VpyWD01qoA— Marcus Camby (@MarcusCamby23) November 18, 2022
Fernandes finished with 14 points and Matt Cross had 15 points and 14 rebounds — one shy of tying his career high — for UMass (3-1). T.J. Weeks Jr. scored 13.
Advertisement
Jacobi Wood scored 24 points, making 11 of 12 foul shots, Jamari Smith scored 14 points and Rob Perry 11 for the Racers (2-2).
The Minutemen survived Colorado with a 66-63 win the day before when the Buffs missed a pair of 3-pionters in the same possession to end it. UMass faces the winner between Charlotte and Tulsa for the invitational final on Sunday.