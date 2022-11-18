Noah Fernandes hits contested 3-pointer at the buzzer as UMass men top Murray State

CONWAY, S.C. — Noah Fernandes of Mattapoisett, Mass., made a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the UMass men’s basketball team past Murray State, 71-69, in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday.

After UMass inbounded it with seven seconds left, Fernandes dribbled past a double team down the right side of the floor, and he got the shot in front of the UMass bench with a defender in front and one behind attempting to block it.