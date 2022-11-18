fb-pixel Skip to main content
patriots

Patriots list punter Jake Bailey as doubtful for Sunday’s game vs. the Jets

By Jim McBride Globe Staff,Updated November 18, 2022, 53 minutes ago
Jake Bailey has struggled to be consistent this year, and his punting averages are down.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Patriots listed punter Jake Bailey as doubtful for Sunday’s game agains the Jets because of a back injury.

Bailey has struggled with inconsistency this season; he is averaging just 42.1 yards per punt with a net average of 35.3 yards. In his previous three seasons, Bailey averaged 46.7 yards with a net average of 42.1.

“It’s not like it’s all bad, not like it’s all good,” said coach Bill Belichick. “It’s just — it’s inconsistent, so I think there’s a number of areas we can improve in, we’ve got to improve in.

“But each person’s got to do — obviously, it starts with the specialist, but there’s other things that we need to improve in. Punt team and kickoff coverage as well. Although, I think [Bailey] has kicked off fairly well this year.”

The Patriots have five-year veteran Michael Palardy on the practice squad, and he could be in line for a promotion to fill in for Bailey on punts and kickoffs, and as the holder on field goals and extra points. Nick Folk also can kick off.

“He’s a pretty athletic kid,” Belichick said of Palardy.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.

