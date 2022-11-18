Patriots list punter Jake Bailey as doubtful for Sunday’s game vs. the Jets

The Patriots listed punter Jake Bailey as doubtful for Sunday’s game agains the Jets because of a back injury.

Bailey has struggled with inconsistency this season; he is averaging just 42.1 yards per punt with a net average of 35.3 yards. In his previous three seasons, Bailey averaged 46.7 yards with a net average of 42.1.

“It’s not like it’s all bad, not like it’s all good,” said coach Bill Belichick. “It’s just — it’s inconsistent, so I think there’s a number of areas we can improve in, we’ve got to improve in.