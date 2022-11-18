Patriots place defensive tackle Christian Barmore on injured reserve

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots placed Christian Barmore on injured reserve Friday, meaning the second-year defensive tackle will miss the next four games with a lingering knee injury suffered in the first half of the game against the Browns Oct. 16.
Barmore practiced on a limited basis the last two weeks but missed Friday’s practice — the only player on the 53-man roster not to participate.
Barmore has missed the last three games and won’t be eligible to return until Dec. 18 against the Raiders in Las Vegas. For the season, Barmore has 15 tackles, 1 sack, and 3 quarterback hits.
