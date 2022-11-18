fb-pixel Skip to main content
patriots

Patriots place defensive tackle Christian Barmore on injured reserve

By Jim McBride Globe Staff,Updated November 18, 2022, 1 hour ago
Christian Barmore was hurt in a game against the Browns Oct. 16.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots placed Christian Barmore on injured reserve Friday, meaning the second-year defensive tackle will miss the next four games with a lingering knee injury suffered in the first half of the game against the Browns Oct. 16.

Barmore practiced on a limited basis the last two weeks but missed Friday’s practice — the only player on the 53-man roster not to participate.

Barmore has missed the last three games and won’t be eligible to return until Dec. 18 against the Raiders in Las Vegas. For the season, Barmore has 15 tackles, 1 sack, and 3 quarterback hits.

Advertisement

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video