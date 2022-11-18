Through the snowflakes, some perspective on winning and losing from Buffalo

Lake Effect Snow makes it fall from the sky as if manufactured by an industrial-sized ski resort cannon. I’ll stop there because, as much as I have grown to love The Buff, its people, and its sporting pride, the old and rusty manufacturing town isn’t the Telluride of Western New York. Nor does it pretend otherwise.

Wow, did it pile high. That’s what they get when Lake Erie is still relatively warm, and the cold air comes sweeping across with the fury of 1,000 Thurman Thomases.

It’s not just all snow and games in Buffalo, even if those 30-second glimpses on the network news the last few days must have viewers across the US believing that snow, snow, beautiful snow is still, and forever will be, undefeated in The Buff.

All that sweet snowy mayhem aside, this is an exciting time in Buffalo sports, a resurgence of good times. It’s delightfully reminiscent of the early, wonder-filled years here in New England when Bill Belichick and Tom Brady began knocking out Super Bowl wins, and when the Red Sox finally escaped 86 years of Sisyphean hardball hell. Back before we took all the winning for granted, if not as our right.

The Sabres are back, at least playing with a pulse again, and that’s big in what is a hockey town that still waxes poetic over Jerry “King Kong” Korab. Don’t laugh, for a few years before Bobby Orr, Terrible Ted Green framed our Bruins experience.

Mainly it’s the Bills and their superb quarterback, Josh Allen, who’ve again kidnapped The Buff’s public sports consciousness, run off and hidden the ball.

I was back in Buffalo for a few days in September, the Bruins in town for their annual participation in a rookie tournament. The Bills, 1-0 after a win over the Rams in Los Angeles, were preparing for their home opener that Sunday.

A local TV report that Thursday interviewed tailgaters who already were, shall we say, warming up in the Orchard Park parking lots outside Highmark Stadium.

“C’mon, that can’t be right!” I said to the bartender at one of my favorite joints for chicken wings. “They don’t play for another three days.”

“You kidding me?” she said. “Totally true. They’ve been out there since Monday.”

Tailgating, a week before kickoff. The Buff.

Globe assignments had me back there recently for consecutive Sundays. Yep, a week in The Buff. Full immersion in the Bills hysteria.

Following a Bruins game in Toronto, I drove to Buffalo, paying little attention to the time. It was about 4:45 p.m. when I arrived, hell-bent on making two stops, the first for a bottle of wine and then picking up a couple of slices of my favorite pizza. The road is nothing if not full of glamour.

This is the same day, by the way, I hammered for hours on a column that asked what the heck the Bruins wanted with Mitchell Miller. Then came a 9 p.m. email, the Bruins had cut ties with Miller. At which point I had to kill the original column and bat out a replacement in 45 minutes. Wish I had opted for two bottles of wine.

It was that stop at the liquor store around 5 p.m. that underscored the local intoxication with the Bills. I stopped at a big box store, huge selection of wine and spirits. Save for the security guard and employees, no one there. Crickets.

“Geez, am I that bad for biz?” I kidded the young cashier as I ponied up for my cheap bottle of chard.

“No,” she said solemnly. “Bills lost.”

I had paid no attention. Final score from the Meadowlands: Jets 20, Bills 17. The lone car in the parking lot was mine.

“It’s always like this when they lose,” she said. “No one wants to go anywhere.”

Weird, I said. She shrugged.

Virtually no one was on the road as I made it to a takeout joint in Williamsville, where it’s not unusual to stand in line for 10 minutes just to buy a slice.

Again, no one there at about 5:15 pm. The five kids working behind the counter greeted me as if I were the crown prince of pepperoni.

“Let me guess,” I said as I handed over my cash. “Bills lost?”

“You know it,” she said, only a shade less disconsolate than the gal at the liquor store. “Have a good one.”

All week, every TV station folded a steady stream of Bills news into daily coverage. Fans drove around town with miniature Bills flags flying out their side windows. Josh Allen signs, the size of political ads, were propped on lawns far and wide. My favorite supermarket had a long gondola full of Bills paraphernalia, mostly gloves, mittens, hats and scarves, along the row of cashiers. The colors blue and red run deep and long in snow country.

It has been more than a quarter-century since the Jim Kelly-Andre Reed-Bruce Smith-Thurman Thomas-Marv Levy Bills made those four consecutive Super Bowl trips. Lost them all. A great franchise forever labeled with an L.

There is a Wikipedia page titled “Wide Right,” providing the details of Bills kicker Scott Norwood’s catastrophic misfire in Super Bowl XXV. Some fans today embrace the hurt and wear Bills jerseys that carry his name on the back, only with “NORWOOD” printed off-register … wide … to the right.

The nightmare hangs there in perpetuity … wide … to the right.

Last Sunday, during an excruciating 33-30 OT loss to the Vikings, I was inside an Amherst market during the OT. A half-dozen TV screens, hung from the ceiling at different locations, were tuned to the game. Market employees stood and watched. A customer or two poked around aisles, but mostly everyone stared at the TVs, transfixed, growing ever quieter as the loss came into clear focus.

A man in his late 40s, young daughter at his side, stood next to an expansive deli case in disbelief.

“Can you believe this?” he muttered to a passerby. “They had it won, and they handed it right back!” Painful. But at the same time, kind of endearing for a New Englander to witness. A step back to old times.

We were once Buffalo, we lived their times, their hurt, their underlying fatalism, believing that it would never go right. Then it did. In fact, it went so right around here that we became accustomed to winning, expected it, began to feel entitled, as though no one else existed or deserved to win.

For those here who’ve lost our way, forgotten the wonderment and the want, a visit to Buffalo would be a worthy refresher course.

Just one caveat: bring a shovel.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.