US beats Canada 2-1, takes first two games of Rivalry Series

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia (AP) — Alex Carpenter scored the tiebreaking goal at 13:24 of the third period, leading the United States to a 2-1 victory over Canada in the second game of the Rivalry Series on Thursday night.

The Americans won the opener of the seven-game series 4-3 in a shootout on Tuesday. The teams meet again Sunday in Seattle.

After a scoreless first period, the Canadians took the lead in the second on a goal by Marie-Philip Poulin at 18:14.