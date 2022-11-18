fb-pixel Skip to main content
Women's Ice Hockey | US 2, Canada 1

US beats Canada 2-1, takes first two games of Rivalry Series

By The Associated PressUpdated November 18, 2022, 29 minutes ago
United States' Rory Guilday (36) celebrates her goal against Canada with Hilary Knight (21) and Savannah Harmon (15) during the second period, Nov. 17, in British Columbia, Canada.Jesse Johnston/Associated Press

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia (AP) — Alex Carpenter scored the tiebreaking goal at 13:24 of the third period, leading the United States to a 2-1 victory over Canada in the second game of the Rivalry Series on Thursday night.

The Americans won the opener of the seven-game series 4-3 in a shootout on Tuesday. The teams meet again Sunday in Seattle.

After a scoreless first period, the Canadians took the lead in the second on a goal by Marie-Philip Poulin at 18:14.

The U.S. countered about a minute later when Kendall Coyne Schofield scored off assists by Rory Guilday, Savannah Harmon at 19:26.

Maddie Rooney made 19 saves in net for the Americans. Kristen Campbell made 32 stops for Canada.

