With a 21-point second half, West Boylston runs to Division 7 semifinal win over Amesbury

“It feels good to be there. Now we just got to win it,” said West Boylston coach Mike Ross. “[Amesbury is] a tough, tough team, and we’re just lucky enough to get the win. I couldn’t be happier.”

The top-seeded Lions (10-1) will meet St. Bernard’s in the D7 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium (TBA).

LOWELL — In an even Division 7 state semifinal between teams with similar styles, West Boylston pulled away with three unanswered scores in the second half to top Amesbury, 33-20, Friday night at Cawley Stadium.

Both teams leaned on their double-wing offenses to try and grind out long scoring drives. The Lions struck first with Jamie McNamara (17 carries, 167 yards, 2 TD) scoring from 2 yards out, and Amesbury (8-2) responded quickly when Mike Sanchez (13 carries, 157 yards, TD) burst up the middle for an 82-yard score.

The sides were tied, 12-12, at halftime, with each defense stopping a pair of two-point conversions.

In the second half, No. 4 Amesbury blinked first with a turnover on downs, and West Boylston capitalized.

Junior Connor Muldoon broke a 12-yard touchdown on a toss play, added a 23-yard touchdown on an inside reverse, and tallied his third touchdown of the second half from 35 yards out. Then Muldoon (7 carries, 93 yards) put a bow on his performance with an interception late in the fourth quarter.

“We had to play clean, mistake-free football,” said Amesbury coach Colin McQueen. “We knew it was going to be a war of attrition, and it was. I’ve got a whole lot of respect for what they do over there and I think that’s mutual.”

Amesbury now looks ahead to a Thanksgiving showdown with Newburyport (6-4) for a chance to finish 6-1 atop the Cape Ann League.

“It wasn’t our night tonight, but I’m still incredibly proud of this group, and excited for what is ahead of us,” added McQueen.