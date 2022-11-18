North Korea launches another ICBM, one of its most powerful yet

The missile landed in waters west of Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost island. While it was airborne, the commander of the United States Air Force 35th Fighter Wing ordered all personnel at Misawa Air Base in northern Japan to seek cover, a precautionary measure that underscored rising concern in the region over the North’s brinkmanship.

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea on Friday launched its second intercontinental ballistic missile this month and one of its most powerful yet, South Korean and Japanese officials said, pressing ahead with its recent barrage of weapons tests in defiance of admonitions from the United States and its allies.

The missile covered a distance of 620 miles and reached an altitude of more than 3,700 miles, according to South Korean and Japanese officials. An ICBM that North Korea fired March 24, apparently its most powerful to date, flew only slightly farther and higher before falling into waters west of Japan, according to the South Korean military’s analysis.

The missile launched Friday appeared to be a Hwasong-17, the North’s newest and most powerful ICBM, South Korean defense officials said. Although North Korea unveiled the Hwasong-17 in 2020, it has since had trouble launching it.

The test Friday, however, showed progress. The missile was fired at a deliberately steep angle. But the flight data showed that if launched at a normal ICBM angle, it theoretically could reach anywhere in the United States, according to missile experts.

Nonetheless, the experts say that North Korea has never demonstrated that its ICBM warhead can survive the heat and friction when it reenters the Earth’s atmosphere after soaring into space.

“North Korea is repeating provocations with unprecedented frequency, and this is absolutely unacceptable,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan told reporters in Bangkok, where he was attending a regional summit, on Friday. He said the missile had landed within Japan’s exclusive economic zone, and he warned boats in the area to avoid contact with anything that looked like missile parts.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who was also at the Bangkok summit, convened a meeting with Kishida and other regional leaders to “consult on next steps” after the launch. “We strongly condemn these actions, and we again call for North Korea to stop further unlawful, destabilizing acts,” she said.

Hours after the North Korean launch, a South Korean F-35A stealth military jet fired a guided bomb to destroy a mock North Korean missile launcher vehicle, the South Korean military said. Four South Korean F-35As and four American F-16 jets also flew in formation off the east of South Korea in a show of force against the North, it said.

North Korea has launched at least 88 ballistic and other missiles this year, more than in any previous year, flouting United Nations Security Council resolutions that forbid it from testing ballistic missiles as well as nuclear devices. In recent weeks, the tests have been increasingly provocative.

On Oct. 4, the North fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over northern Japan, where it triggered air-raid alarms, prompting residents to take cover. On Nov. 2, it launched at least 23 missiles, one of which crossed the two Koreas’ maritime border and fell into international waters off South Korea’s east coast, setting off alarms on a populated island.

The next day, the North tested an ICBM, one of six ballistic missiles that it fired to the east from three locations. The ICBM launch, which set off more alarms in Japan, covered 472 miles while reaching an altitude of 1,193 miles. Firing long-range missiles at a steep angle is seen as a way of demonstrating that the North could hit faraway targets if it chose to do so.

Victor Cha, senior vice president for Asia and head of the Korea division at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said the recent flurry of tests had been “enabled by China and Russia,” two veto-wielding Security Council members that have scuttled US-led attempts to impose new sanctions on the North.

North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile from its east coast Thursday, two hours after its foreign minister, Choe Son-hui, warned that the North’s response would become “fiercer” if the United States, South Korea and Japan stepped up their military cooperation.

The leaders of those three nations met in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Monday and vowed to “work together to strengthen deterrence” against the North. They agreed their countries would share warning data in real time to improve their ability to detect and assess the threat posed by incoming North Korean missiles, and Biden reiterated the United States’ commitment to defend its East Asian allies with “the full range of capabilities, including nuclear.”

North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, has repeatedly vowed to make the country’s nuclear arsenal and missile fleet bigger and more sophisticated. Analysts say Kim sees that as essential to ensuring his regime’s security, boosting his leverage in any future arms-control talks with Washington and tipping the balance of military power between North and South Korea in the North’s favor.