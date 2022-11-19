The activists driving Massachusetts forward

And nowhere is that clearer than in the successful fight to win driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants — a fight led by a gifted and remarkably diverse collection of activists and experts: immigrants, first-generation Americans, people of color, and young people.

But more than the faces at the top of tickets are changing. There is also transformation behind the scenes.

Massachusetts politics sure looks different than it did a few years ago. We’re finally seeing a critical mass of women, people of color, and younger candidates ascending around here.

Together, they achieved what seemed impossible for two decades. They convinced legislators to remove the citizenship requirement for licenses, and did so in numbers big enough to override the governor’s veto. Then, when the state Republican party immediately launched a ballot challenge to the measure, they overcame their heartbreak, got right back up and fought again, their Yes on Question 4 campaign winning 54 percent of the vote.

If you don’t know them, you will.

“This might be the most diverse coalition I have ever worked with,” said Pablo Ruiz, political director of 32BJ SEIU, the union which represents building janitors and security workers, and led the campaign along with the Brazilian Worker Center. “At every step, we tried to make sure the dignity of immigrants and the members of the affected community were heard.”

Ruiz, the son of a Mexican immigrant, is, in his 40s, one of the elders of the coalition. He was responsible for winning the law enforcement support crucial to the bill’s passage, persuading police chiefs one by one that making sure all drivers are licensed makes everyone safer.

The co-chairs of the coalition behind the legislative campaign, Dalida Rocha, then of 32BJ, and Natalícia Tracy, of the Brazilian Worker Center, both Black women, knew firsthand how difficult life can be for immigrants who can’t get licenses. Rocha recalled how hopeless she felt when she was undocumented, how her lack of mobility limited her options.

“I don’t know if Massachusetts has seen a coalition where the impacted people are truly the leaders, and that was exciting for a lot of people,” she said.

Lenita Reason, 42, who succeeded Tracy at the Brazilian Worker Center, co-chaired the Yes on 4 coalition with Chrystel Murrieta Ruiz, 30, of 32BJ. Reason, too, was once undocumented. As a young mother, she spent hours trying to make it to her child’s day care and doctor’s appointments without a car. She recalled one cold December morning when her then-husband was stopped by police and taken into custody for 11 hours because he wasn’t authorized to drive.

“The fact that we had experienced some of the things we were trying to fix made a difference, it helped win us the support of businesses and unions and grassroots organizations,” Reason said.

Those closest to the pain weren’t being trucked out like mascots; they were in charge. And they were backed up by young activists who were already veterans of successful progressive efforts in the state, having helped win fights for city council, paid sick leave, parental leave and higher wages.

Crisayda Belén, 27, the campaign manager for the ballot effort, came here from the Dominican Republic when she was 8 and “saw the world open up” for her family when her mother got her license. A senior project manager at Field First, a progressive political consulting firm, the Afro-Latina strategist worked on several city council campaigns before she led the successful Question 4 fight.

The firm supplied other young experts, too: Jeron Mariani, 27, an Afro-Latino Puerto Rican, managed the successful Question 1 campaign for a state surtax on incomes over $1 million, and coordinated GOTV efforts with the Question 4 crew; Hiba Senhaj, 25, a daughter of Moroccan immigrants, worked on the Question 4 digital team and helped run the field; and James Wu, 26, whose parents emigrated from China, was the campaign’s data director, running voter targeting and turnout.

Like the younger voters who helped give Democrats far better midterm elections than most people expected, these workers are animated by progressive causes, and determined to stop the regressions that began when Donald Trump gained the presidency.

“The results in 2016 really galvanized me to do something,” said Wu, who was studying classics at Boston University at the time. “It just shocked me how backwards everything could go.”

The former president’s travel restrictions targeting Muslims made Senhaj determined to work in politics. Then an international relations student at Northeastern, she got an internship at Field First and worked on city council campaigns.

“[Trump] made us feel like we didn’t really belong in this country,” she said. “Like we didn’t have a voice and we weren’t respected.”

Being part of the coalition that won Question 4 has bolstered her hope in the American political process, Senhaj said.

The law they helped pass is one of the most-vetted the state has seen, debated for two decades before it passed on Beacon Hill, then approved directly by voters.

“We have shown legislators they can vote for bills that recognize the contribution of immigrants in the state and continue to hold their seats,” said Roxana Rivera, head of 32BJ SEIU.

Their success makes it certain that this remarkable collection of activists — and the many others who won this with them — are going to keep fighting, pushing the state toward a more compassionate version of ourselves. Maybe some of these stars will even find their way onto tickets of their own some day.

How lucky we’d be to have them.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.