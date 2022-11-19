Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Cape Cod: A lingering Hammond’s flycatcher in Falmouth, a painted bunting at the Cape Cod Organic Farm, a black-chinned hummingbird banded in Brewster, a brown booby at First Encounter Beach, eight lingering piping plovers and a hudsonian godwit at North Monomoy Island, a green heron at Herring Pond in Eastham, grasshopper sparrows at Wing Island and the Race Point Lighthouse, a red-headed woodpecker in Falmouth and a dickcissel at Pilgrim Lake in Truro.

There were “several notable species” in Massachusetts last week, according to Mass Audubon, including a brown booby in Eastham, a Hammond’s flycatcher in Falmouth, a black-chinned hummingbird in Brewster, a rufous hummingbird in Hampden, a gray kingbird in Dartmouth, a Townsend’s warbler in West Newbury and a painted bunting in Barnstable.

Recent bird sightings as reported to the Mass Audubon:

Bristol County: In Dartmouth, a gray kingbird on Barneys Joy Road, a golden eagle and a Bell’s vireo in South Dartmouth and two cattle egrets. A continuing Eurasian wigeon in Seekonk and a Cape May warbler in North Attleborough.

Plymouth County: An indigo bunting in Scituate Harbor and 11 black-legged kittiwakes off the Manomet Bird Observatory.

Norfolk County: A lesser black-backed gull at Lake Massapoag and a Northern goshawk at Blue Hills Reservation.

Essex County: In Rockport, a sooty shearwater, a little gull, and 57 common murres passing Andrews Point. A Townsend’s warbler at Cherry Hill Reservoir, a continuing red-headed woodpecker at Appleton Farms in Ipswich, a great egret in Marblehead and three red crossbills at Plum Island.

Suffolk County: A pileated woodpecker at the Stony Brook Reservation in Boston, Lincoln’s sparrows at Millennium Park in West Roxbury and at The Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway, where a grasshopper sparrow was also observed. Yellow-breasted chats at Boston’s Public Garden and Constitution Plaza.

Middlesex County: A continuing redhead at the Arlington Reservoir.

Berkshire County: A snow goose in Pittsfield, nine Northern shovelers at Laurel Lake, six evening grosbeaks in Williamstown, three red-throated loons at Richmond Pond and four at Onota Lake.

Franklin County: A late spotted sandpiper at the Quabbin Reservoir and three red-throated loons at Turners Falls.

Hampshire County: A cackling goose at the pond of University of Massachusetts Amherst, a greater white-fronted goose at Paradise Pond at Smith College and six black vultures at the Sweet Alice Conservation Area.

Hampden County: A rufous hummingbird at a feeder on Chapin Road in Hampden and a red-headed woodpecker in Brimfield.

Worcester County: An Iceland gull at Lake Wickaboag, a red-headed woodpecker in Gardner, a migrating rough-legged hawk and a golden eagle over the Wachusett Mountain State Reservation, eight evening grosbeaks in Westborough and 23 red crossbills in Hardwick.

Martha’s Vineyard: At least two continuing common ravens in the Gay Head area and three continuing Northern shovelers in Oak Bluffs.

Nantucket: A common raven at Siasconset, two Northern shovelers at Miacomet Pond and two lesser yellowlegs at the Nantucket Field Station of University of Massachusetts Boston.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.