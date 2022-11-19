City of Brockton puts firetruck on auction block

The City of Brockton is giving anyone who dreamed of owning their own firetruck the chance to make that dream come true, but it will cost them, officials said.

The city is auctioning a 1981 Mack Model CF611F fire truck,officials said in a statement Friday. The truck has 75,587 miles on it and features an E6-260 engine and ALLISON HT-740D transmission.

It operates and runs well, the statement said.