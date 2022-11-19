City of Brockton puts firetruck on auction block

The City of Brockton is giving anyone who dreamed of owning their own firetruck the chance to make that dream come true, but it will cost them, officials said.
The city is auctioning a 1981 Mack Model CF611F fire truck,officials said in a statement Friday. The truck has 75,587 miles on it and features an E6-260 engine and ALLISON HT-740D transmission.
It operates and runs well, the statement said.
The truck is being auctioned through Municibid.com, which helps local governments and schools across the country sell old fire trucks, buses, ambulances and other excess machinery or equipment.
Advertisement
Bids will be accepted until just before noon on Monday. As of Friday night, the top bid was $4,700, according to the site.
All of the proceeds from the sale of the truck go to the City of Brockton, the statement said.
“These funds can be used for road maintenance, setting up local events for residents, community programs, public safety initiatives, and more!” the statement said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.