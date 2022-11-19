Dorchester gang member sentenced to 12 years in federal prison

Wilson Goncalves-Mendes, 26, of Brockton, was also sentenced to four years of supervised release, the US Attorney’s office said in a press release.

A member of a violent Dorchester street gang was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison Thursday after pleading guilty to racketeering and drug trafficking charges, according to the US Attorney for Massachusetts.

Goncalves-Mendes, who went by the street name “Dub,” had pleaded guilty in June to one count of conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity and one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to the statement.

He is one of 10 members of the street gang known as NOB -- short for Norton/Olney/Barry streets in Dorchester -- indicted together in June, 2020, as part of a sweeping federal investigation that resulted in charges brought against 31 members or associates of the gang, the statement said.

His nine co-defendants have also pleaded guilty to various charges and are awaiting sentencing, prosecutors said.

Goncalves-Mendes was an “active, central and violent member” of the gang " who personally committed, planned and supported various crimes on behalf of the gang – including drug trafficking activities involving fentanyl,” prosecutors said in the statement.

Goncalves-Mendes’ attorney, Daniel J. Cloherty, declined to comment on the sentencing.





