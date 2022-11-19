Man arrested for trying to rob Dorchester liquor store in May

Hughes was arrested Friday at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of 1931 Dorchester Ave., police said. The drug-related charge was added on after he was allegedly found to have several suboxone strips during the booking process, the statement said.

John Hughes, 56, is facing multiple charges, including attempt to commit a crime, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of Class B drugs, Boston police said in a statement.

A Dorchester man was arrested in connection with an attempted armed robbery with a sawed-off shotgun that happened at a liquor store in May, police said Saturday.

The alleged attempted robbery happened on May 12 at 1051 Dorchester Ave., where Savin Hill Wine and Spirits is located, police said.

“During the incident, the suspect pointed a sawed-off shotgun at a store clerk before jumping over the counter at which time a struggle ensued,” the statement said. “The clerk was able to wrestle the weapon away from the suspect with the assistance of a second employee.”

The suspect then allegedly quickly left the store and fled, leading to an unsuccessful search of the area by officers, police said.

Evidence was allegedly left behind that allowed the Boston police crime laboratory to identify him, police said. The weapon was also measured and certified as a sawed-off shotgun as defined by state law, the statement said.

Hughes is set to be arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court.

