Plymouth Thanksgiving parade honors ‘great women throughout history’

The town prides itself on hosting a parade that takes viewers through time, beginning pre-1600s with the Wampanoag tribe before the arrival of the Pilgrims, the landing of the Mayflower, and the first Thanksgiving, then to the Revolutionary War and into the 19th and 20th centuries.

The event kicked off at Plymouth Rock just before 10 a.m. Saturday, one of many events planned around the Commonwealth ahead of the Thursday holiday. According to parade director Olly deMacedo, the parade typically draws more than 100,000 people, from out-of-state visitors to local residents who began putting chairs out as early as Friday evening in preparation for the celebration.

Pumpkins and sunflowers lined the path of Plymouth’s 26th annual Thanksgiving parade, which paid homage this year to the nation’s female heroes from first lady Abigail Adams to NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson.

“I love my country, and for me, this is the only way I can tell its story,” said deMacedo in an interview.

The Kingston resident, now 63, immigrated with his family to Massachusetts from Cape Verde when he was 7 years old. His mother, Silvia, who died last month, was honored as one of the parade’s great women. She determined that her children be well-educated, he said, “and the place where you could learn and advance yourself was in America.”

“I know we’re not perfect, I know everything isn’t always right, but we are a beacon of light,” he said. “People have done incredible things that made us who we are as a nation... it’s my story, it’s your story, it’s all our stories and it’s important that we don’t forget the fabric that makes America so great.”

In between bagpipes, horses, and antique cars rolled floats commemorating the 90th anniversary of Amelia Earhart’s historic flight across the Atlantic and the 50th anniversary of the Space Shuttle Program, made possible by the work of Johnson and other female scientists over the previous decade.

In addition to banners honoring notable women from every century and a float dedicated to “great women throughout history,” the parade also featured the US Navy band, led by the USS Constitution’s first female commander, Billie Farrell.

The event, broadcast by WCVB-TV and hosted by anchors Antoinette Antonio and Doug Meehan, was one of dozens across the state this weekend and planned for the upcoming week.

A different kind of gathering is planned for Thursday by indigenous tribes, many of which mark Thanksgiving as a national day of mourning for the destruction wrought on their communities by the arrival of the colonists.

The United American Indians of New England, including members of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe, will hold the 53rd annual National Day of Mourning march at Cole’s Hill above Plymouth Rock Thursday at noon. The United American Indians’ website describes the day as a “solemn, spiritual and highly political” tradition, “a reminder of the genocide of millions of Native people, the theft of Native lands and the erasure of Native cultures.”

Many participants fast starting Wednesday night, the website said, and spend Thursday both grieving and empowering one another, in “protest against the racism and oppression that Indigenous people continue to experience worldwide.”

Non-native supporters are welcome to attend the Thursday event, according to the website, but only indigenous people will be permitted to address the gathering.

Earlier in the week, the Boston Dialogue Foundation is organizing a Thanksgiving social with the Muslim community Sunday at 3 p.m. in Revere. Also on Sunday, Red Apple Farm in Phillipston is hosting a Thanksgiving harvest festival beginning at 10 a.m.

And, of course, turkey trots abound this week, with races Sunday through Thursday from Boston to Berkshire County.

