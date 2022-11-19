Search continues Saturday for suspects in Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery

David Procopio, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police, said the investigation was active Saturday. Kristen Setera, an FBI spokesperson, said no arrests had been made.

The FBI, Massachusetts State Police, the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office, and Tisbury Police are investigating the robbery, which triggered a massive law enforcement response. Several schools were locked down, heavy armed officers searched the island and a Falmouth hotel for the suspects, and investigators have asked the public for help solving the case.

Investigators continued their pursuit Saturday of three armed suspects who raided a Rockland Trust bank branch Martha’s Vineyard Thursday morning, tied up its employees, and fled with thousands in cash, authorities have said.

Both declined to release further updates in the case Saturday morning.

Members of the State Police’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section were part of the investigation, Procopio has said.

No one answered the phone Saturday morning at the Vineyard Haven branch where the robbery occurred. A voice message said the office was presently closed. A request for comment was not immediately returned.

Rockland Trust has said the branch is “temporarily closed” and that none of the staff were hurt.

The robbery suspects, who wore Halloween-like masks and dark, bulky clothing, took off in a stolen car owned by a bank worker that was found abandoned later in the day Thursday a few miles away near a state forest in Edgartown, officials have said.

Geoffrey Freeman, the director of the Martha’s Vineyard Airport, has said it is unlikely the suspects escaped by plane. Passengers for Cape Air, the sole commercial carrier, are screened by TSA officials. Private place passengers must undergo detailed background checks, he said.

Police Thursday checked Steamship Authority ferries, and armed officers swarmed a Falmouth Holiday Inn after they received information that the suspects were inside. But officials left the scene without apprehending any of the robbers, and Falmouth Police Chief Ed Dunne said no other locations in the town were being searched as part of the case.

On Friday night, police stopped a car on Beach Road in Tisbury, and State Police hauled the vehicle away on the back of a flatbed truck. Tisbury police Sergeant Andrew Silvia has said the car was stopped while investigators were following a lead in the case, and police will interview an individual.

Island residents have appeared shaken by the brazen daytime robbery of a bank, and flummoxed that the suspects would choose a target located on an island.

“To have decided that Martha’s Vineyard was a great place to rob a bank is kind of, well, ditzy,” said resident Doug Cabral. “Why would anyone do that?”

John R. Ellement, Mike Damiano, and Brittany Bowker of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.