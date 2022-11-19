Is it deja vu? What is it exactly? Anyway, Trump is running again.

Instead of trying to be a unifier, the former president criticized prominent Republican officials in hopes of tamping down any opposition brewing to his new campaign. Once again, the former president placed himself above the interests of his party and the American voters.

Re “ GOP thinking twice about Trump ” by Jim Puzzanghera (Page A1, Nov. 16): As a Republican concerned with the direction of my party following the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, I feel like our underwhelming showing during the midterm elections is the perfect time to abandon the chaos surrounding Donald Trump. But watching the former president’s third presidential campaign announcement , I became worried that, for the third time, we would fall prey to his deception and divisiveness.

Much chatter about GOP moving on, but can he be counted out?

But for all the chatter that the Republican Party is ready to move on from Trump, I would note that he upset Hillary Clinton in 2016 and, while losing, overperformed in 2020. The former president is still polling above his likely competition and is still viewed favorably by the vast majority of the Republican Party. If Republican voters nominate him for a third time to be president, I fear our party will see some dark days in the future.

Kiran Bhatia

Brookline

What if he gave a candidacy and nobody came?

Donald Trump proved again Tuesday night that he is a master of media manipulation. More disheartening is that he demonstrated that the media have learned little if anything about how nonstop coverage of his lies and demagoguery helped create his presidency and continues to enable his power in US politics.

The blizzard of reporting and punditry about his announcement to run again for president reminds me of a slogan one used to see on anti-Vietnam War posters: “What if they gave a war and nobody came?” What if Trump’s aspiration to another four years in the White House were back-page news?

The Vietnam-era poster was sweet but naive, of course, and so is the notion that publishers, editors, and commentators from across the political spectrum will forfeit the fortunes and ratings that accompany unending attention to a fascist who threatens the very democracy our Fourth Estate supposedly holds dear.

Geoff Wilkinson

Milton

Long past time for a media blackout

I disagree with Tom Jones of the Poynter Institute when he says that the media have a duty to cover Donald Trump (”Trump’s power comes from the press that promotes him,” Joan Vennochi, Opinion, Nov. 17). Media attention is what fuels Trump. The only way to stop him from doing further damage to country is to simply stop reporting on and talking about him. This is an unprecedented time, and that is the responsible thing to do.

The Globe would in fact gain credibility by not reporting every utterance by Trump in its pages. Not only would journalism still survive by not being fuel for his ego, but it would be better off not being brought down by him.

Jon Pennington

Lowell

He’s baaaaack!

And I thought the country had been cured of the cancer known as Donald Trump. Apparently, we were just in a short-lived remission.

Paula Dillon

Hingham

Unenrolled voters are watching, waiting

There is a reason Democrats do not enjoy landslide victories: Unenrolled voters like me recognize how popular measures such as the expansion of Medicare for All and the codification of reproductive rights have become wedge issues, endorsed by left-leaning candidates seeking votes when elections roll around and then tabled once victory is declared.

President Biden has seemed willing to sacrifice the opportunity for a legacy in domestic policy such as those of LBJ and FDR.

Now Trump is another wedge issue. There is a bloc of unenrolled voters who vote for Democrats as a reaction against him. The Democratic Party is confident that these voters are a reliable portion of the electorate. They should not be so sure.

Mary Burke

Natick

Nice going, Trump-tacklers — you’ve stirred him to rise up with a vengeance

President Biden, other Democratic politicians, RINOs (so-called Republicans in name only), mainstream media, the Justice Department, and the FBI have all but forced Donald Trump to seek reelection. By continually harassing, seeking to prosecute, and otherwise doing whatever it takes to prevent Trump from running for president in 2024, they have succeeded in making this fight personal, prompting him to run again to absolve himself. They have turned him into a martyr.

By similarly and viciously attacking the MAGA Americans who support Trump, you have managed only to make matters worse by polarizing our nation to the point that we may have a civil war.

At a time when we need younger and more objective leadership to guide America out of this abyss, longtime politicians from both sides of the aisle who just won’t fade away are guaranteeing that we will continue down the slippery slope of chaos, inflation, instability, and division. Anarchy looms, and critical problems facing our nation remain unaddressed and unresolved.

Michael Pravica

Henderson, Nev.

Election delivered a dose of reality

Election debriefings are essentially no different from election predictions. The same factors guessed at before the midterms — inflation, crime, abortion, democracy — are also cited afterward and linked to imagined impact on outcomes. Voter decision-making is exceedingly nuanced, multifactored, and notoriously ambiguous; all explanations are inadequate.

Yet apart from speculation, one overwhelming outcome is clear: MAGA candidates did not do well. Donald Trump’s base remained intact and did not attract new members to the cult. MAGA’s weakness was exposed. “Stop the steal” was DOA at the ballot box.

Still, Trump is an albatross for both the Republican Party and the country. That will not stop him. He does not yet know that the presidency is not a TV reality show.

Barry Zaltman

Boston

Now, just how many bids for the White House would this be?

Inasmuch as Donald Trump insists he won reelection in 2020, doesn’t the Constitution prevent him from running for a third term?

David Brooks

Jamaica Plain





Most of the media refer to this week’s announcement from Donald Trump as his third bid for the White House. In fact, his third bid was the attempt to take it by force on Jan. 6, 2021, after losing his second bid. Running for 2024 will now be his fourth.

Mark Gabriele

Wellfleet