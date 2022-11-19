Aoife Shovlin does Cambridge proud by separating from the Division 1 pack

The Cambridge sophomore knew she had a shot at the Division 1 girls’ cross-country individual crown Saturday, but also knew it to be a tall task. Shovlin stayed near the front of a massive pack, never wavering as it slowly thinned, and put down a furious kick in the last 400 meters of the 5K to triumph in 18:12.97 at Devens.

Aoife Shovlin covered her mouth in shocked joy upon realizing she had just outrun a loaded field of Division 1 competition.

“I was so happy; it was so exciting,” she said. “I’ve been really hoping I could do that for a while. It was so exciting to actually do it.”

Needham freshman Greta Hammer (18:16.73) came in second behind Shovlin and Wellesley freshman Abigail Beggans (18:29.34) was third.

The Division 1 lead group was ferocious, with double-digit runners sticking together for more than half of the race. Shovlin had learned in the Division 1A qualifier that she couldn’t sit back on the leaders, so she kept up her pace throughout.

“There were a lot of really talented runners in this race, but I think coming into this, we were all kind of at the same level,” Shovlin said. “We’d all broken 18 [minutes], so I thought there was a pretty good chance that I could do it if I didn’t let them get away from me.”

Brookline entered as the favorite to win the team title, and led by Camille Jordan (4th in 18:33.87), the Warriors’ 90 team points secured the program’s first state championship since 1997. With the boys’ team also winning, Division 1 became a Warriors sweep.

Coach Mike DeYoung had full confidence in his squad, and noticed their special bond at Friday night’s team dinner.

“They went around and they told each other how much they cared about each other,” he said. “And at the end of that dinner, I was like, ‘Man, I think we’re just gonna do really, really well tomorrow, because they were willing to die for each other.’ ”

Division 2 — Holliston junior Carmen Luisi continues to be unstoppable in Division 2. She took the lead almost immediately after the opening horn and led the rest of the 5K race to win in 18:27.37.

Now a back-to-back All-State champ, Luisi felt more confident entering this fall’s race, even after she battled an ankle injury.

“You always have those pre-race nerves, but definitely coming back, I felt a little more confident than I did last year,” she said. “But it’s still always nerve-racking, sitting on the line.”

Luisi’s second straight individual victory spearheaded the Panthers to a second consecutive team title. To coach Jaime Murphy, it takes a special blend of talent and dedication for the small 10-runner roster to reach such success.

“The plan was: We want to be back here, because we weren’t a one-and-done team,” she said. “They’ve worked so hard all season and it’s absolutely paid off. To be here again and to walk away with a win is just tremendous for every single one of them on this team.”

Division 3 — John Monz has coached cross-country at Weston for 41 years, and while the Wildcats’ girls have had success, they had never reached the pinnacle — until now. Weston dominated the Division 3 race and accrued just 59 points for its first state championship, marking a 2022 calendar year sweep of titles across cross-country and track seasons.

“The thing that impresses me the most is they know how to follow a race plan,” Monz said. “You can tell kids how to follow a race plan, but when you get in the race, there’s adrenaline, you’re running hard, you’re breathing hard, and sometimes you don’t do it the way that you drew it up on the blackboard … All six of those girls — they know how to follow the race plan.”

Sophomore Alessandra Gavris paced her team and the field with an 18:47.71 individual victory. Despite an abdominal cramp coming on with a mile to go, Gavris managed to overtake Norfolk Aggie’s Madelyn Germain (18:54.89) late in the 5K and stamp home a statement performance.

Gavris had actually run into a very similar situation at the Twilight Invitational in October, where she dealt with a cramp and hung on to win against Germain. She leaned on that experience Saturday.

“It was a very similar race to Twilight,” Gavris said. “I was just trying to make a move at a point where I wouldn’t have to run super fast for a long amount of time and kill my cramp, but I was trying to [also] make a good move so I could be sure I got [the win].”

GIRLS

MIAA Division 1 Championship

at Devens 5K Course

Individual — 1. Aoife Shovlin, Cambridge, 18:12.97; 2. Greta Hammer, Needham, 18:16.73; 3. Abigail Beggans, Wellesley, 18:29.34; 4. Camille Jordan, Brookline, 18:33.87; 5. Anna McElhinney, Billerica, 18:35.11; 6. Ava Criniti, Lexington, 18:41.24; 7. Emma Tuxbury, Wellesley, 18:44.25; 8. Ava Bullock, Barnstable, 18:45.52; 9. Sarah DiVasta, Peabody, 18:48.76; 10. Katie Sobieraj, Oliver Ames, 18:49.6; 11. Lucia Werner, Brookline, 18:49.67; 12. Emily Wedlake, Westford, 18:52.12; 13. Macey Shriner, Plymouth North, 18:55.17; 14. Catherine Callahan, Acton-Boxborough, 19:03.25; 15. Jordan Liss-Riordan, Brookline, 19:05.76.

Team results — 1. Brookline, 90; 2. Wellesley, 103; 3. Cambridge, 137; 4. Oliver Ames, 180; 5. Needham, 195.

MIAA Division 2 Championship

at Devens 5K Course

Individual — 1. Carmen Luisi, Holliston, 18:27.37; 2. Caroline Collins, Nashoba, 18:37.52; 3. Abby Flagg, Whitinsville Christian, 18:54.87; 4. Kellie Harrington, Pittsfield, 19:01.72; 5. Tamar Byl-Brann, Amherst-Pelham, 19:08.72; 6. Georgia Brooks, Groton-Dunstable, 19:13.15; 7. Maggie Kuchman, Holliston, 19:13.41; 8. Madeline Mahoney, Nauset, 19:17.29; 9. Margaret Bowles, Dover-Sherborn, 19:21.38; 10. Hailey LaRosa, Newburyport, 19:22.39; 11. Emma Wierenga, Whitinsville Christian, 19:22.81; 12. Siena Lauze, Dennis-Yarmouth, 19:28.76; 13. Annabelle Lynch, Holliston, 19:29.74; 14. Kaylie Dalgar, Pentucket, 19:35.87; 15. Shea Podbelski, Norton, 19:37.51.

Team results — 1. Holliston, 83; 2. Whitinsville Christian, 99; 3. Dennis-Yarmouth, 151; 4. Medfield, 214; 5. Northampton, 218.

MIAA Division 3 Championship

at Devens 5K Course

Individual — 1. Alessandra Gavris, Weston, 18:47.71; 2. Madelyn Germain, Norfolk Aggie, 18:54.89; 3. Olivia Jackson, Weston, 19:23.68; 4. Evelyn Wool, Bromfield, 19:26.82; 5. Alice Culver, Lenox, 19:27.54; 6. Ella Dunbury, West Bridgewater, 19:50.22; 7. Cameron Davis, Oxford, 20:00.87; 8. Avery Murphy, Murdock, 20:08.41; 9. Rosie Bradley, Bromfield, 20:11.39; 10. Kathleen Barry, Hampshire, 20:12.85; 11. Julia Parsons, Amesbury, 20:21; 12. Annabe Lamoreaux, Sutton, 20:24.24; 13. Sofia Moukaddem, Weston, 20:28.01; 14. Abby Rodriquenz, Lunenburg, 20:28.63; 15. Selena Wood, Abington, 20:31.55.

Team results — 1. Weston, 59; 2. Sutton, 163; 3. Mt. Greylock, 169; 4. Bromfield, 197; 5. Lenox, 212.